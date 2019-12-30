MURRAY — It could be said that the Murray City Council, as well as City of Murray Public Works, received an early Christmas gift during this year’s December meeting of the council.
Opening the meeting was a presentation from Brad Montgomery, the president of the GRW Inc. firm based in Lexington that was the main contractor for the massive $60 million Bee Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant project on the city’s northeast side. And he came bearing gifts in the form of two awards.
One was the American Public Works Association Kentucky Chapter Project of the Year honor for the treatment plant category. The other was the American Council of Engineering Companies of Kentucky Engineering and Excellence Grand Award.
“We felt pretty good about one of them because it was a treatment plant category,” Montgomery said. “The other one we were not so sure about because, well, wastewater treatment plants are not the sexiest of projects. We’re talking about things like bridges and skyscrapers and other things you might be competing against.
“But, by golly, we won both of them!”
Montgomery told the council that these awards meant a lot to him personally.
“We’re excited to present two prestigious awards to the City of Murray. Having worked on my first Murray project back in the early 1980s, I’m really proud of the work we’ve done in Murray and I’m particularly proud of the work we’ve done at the wastewater treatment plant,” he said. “This has been a long and difficult project (that started in 2014) and, as it was winding down earlier this fall, we went with (Public Works Director Tom Kutcher) to submit an application for the two awards.”
Montgomery handed the awards to City of Murray Mayor Bob Rogers, who then handed the plaques to Kutcher.
“Mr. Kutcher and his staff oversaw this project and it has been a long project. It’s a surprise to be recognized for it, isn’t it Tom?” Rogers said, smiling, his remark met with an agreeing nod from Kutcher.
