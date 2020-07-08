MURRAY — The City of Murray recycling collection center on Andrus Drive has been closed to the public since March 31 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, even before the pandemic hit, there were concerns among city leaders as to the direction the program was headed. The cost for running it was continuing to rise with little return being seen for that investment.
Now, the city is taking a hard look at the issue, while the facility remains closed. Last week, as promised during the most recent meeting of the Murray City Council, Mayor Bob Rogers and City Administrator Jim Osborne began the process of forming a workgroup that will examine the matter. The group’s first meeting is set for 4:30 p.m. today at City Hall.
Those members include Murray City Council members Danny Hudspeth, Burton Young, Pat Seiber, Terry Strieter and Monty McCuiston, as well as former City Councilman Jason Pittman, former City of Murray Finance Director Luke Crawford and local realtor Valerie Fredrick.
“We’ve been getting a lot of questions, and the main ones have been, ‘When will we start back recycling? When are we going to open up?’ Well, we’ve got some issues that need to be dealt with before that decision is made,” Rogers said.
Sanitation Director Ron Allbritten detailed some of the challenges that have developed during a presentation in front of the council. He also said Murray’s situation is not unlike that of most other cities.
“The days of communities making money off recycling - those are over,” he said, recalling a conference he attended in September in Lexington, where this was the gist of many conversations he had with other directors of such programs. “You’re going to spend $ 5,000 to $6,000 just to make $1.”
Allbritten said the cost to send items to distribution facilities outside of Murray is also significantly higher than settling for a landfill. He used plastics, which he said has become an increasingly harder product to ship, as an example.
“For plastics, I can send those up to Carbondale, Illinois and it will cost me $109.57 a ton. I can send it to the landfill for $32,” he said, referring back to the Lexington conference. “All of us were like, ‘Well, it’s good to recycle, but we have to do this and this and this.
“Right now, up until the first of the year, we had two recycling processors that would take cardboard, metals, steel cans and aluminum cans. Now, I have one that will take cardboard, but it will not take metal from us. Right now, aluminum and steel are the only two things that have any value for us. When we get rid of cardboard, it costs me $42.37 a ton. For paper, it’s $81.39.”
He said glass only costs 47 cents a ton to ship. The problem is he said no one is accepting it because, first, places aren’t taking it because it has no value whatsoever and, second, a few years ago OSHA came out with a rule against silica dust (which results when glass is pulverized). Some people tell me that if you can control silica dust, you can do it.
“Well, nobody is putting their name on the dotted line today.”
Allbritten also said that products the city has been sending have frequently been resulting in penalty charges because materials other than what is intended are being discovered at the distribution centers.
“Our recycling facility is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week and, frankly, we get a lot of trash,” he said. “We get people’s regular trash that they’re hoping could be recycled, but it's just trash. We talked about things like closing off the fence, but that’s going to cost money. Get somebody to watch it? That’s going to cost money too.
“Do we charge for submissions? Do we go to curbside recycling? Those are some questions we need to be asking. If we want to make changes, we need to make them now while we’re still closed. This is the time to make those changes so we can make a fresh start.”
