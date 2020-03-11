MURRAY — Pipelines are the safest and most efficient means of transporting natural gas, according to National Transportation Safety Board statistics. These pipelines transport the natural gas, which provides about 24% of all the energy used in the United States.
Murray Natural Gas maintains about 272 miles of gas pipelines that serve more than 8,500 customers in Calloway and Graves Counties. Because of Murray Natural Gas’ pipeline maintenance, monitoring and safety programs, a pipeline leak is unlikely, but they can occur. Here are some ways you can recognize a pipeline leak:
• Bubbles in wet or flooded areas
• Distinct patches of dead vegetation
• Dust blowing from a hole in the ground
• Flames if the leak is ignited
• A blowing or hissing sound in the vicinity of a gas facility or pipeline right-of-way
• An unusual petroleum or “rotten egg” odor. (Natural gas is essentially odorless, but an odorant called Mercaptan is added for safety reasons.)
The following guidelines are designed to ensure the safety of those in the area if a natural gas pipeline leak is suspected or detected:
• Secure the site and take steps to eliminate ignition sources.
• Evacuate the general public from the vicinity of the leak.
• Do not attempt to extinguish a natural gas burning fire, but prevent ignition of nearby combustible material.
• Do not operate pipeline valves.
• Do not attempt to disperse blowing gas with water, as this can cause migration into nearby structures.
• Contact the Murray Natural Gas System at (270) 762-0336.
Murray Natural Gas shares a common goal with emergency responders, and that is the safety of those who live and work along our pipeline system. Call Murray Natural Gas in any emergency involving equipment and pipelines. For more natural gas safety information contact Murray Natural Gas at (270) 762-0336 or visit http://www.murrayky.gov/publicworks/naturalgas/safety.htm.
