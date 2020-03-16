MURRAY – The City of Murray says it has been carefully monitoring the recommendations from the CDC and the Kentucky Department for Public Health, as well as Calloway County’s Emergency Management regarding the appropriate precautions regarding the COVID-19 virus.
Based on the recommendations from these agencies, the City of Murray government is taking a “Prepare, But Don’t Panic” response to the current pandemic situation, the city said in a news release on Saturday. Murray-Calloway County Hospital, health providers, Murray and Calloway schools, Murray State University, local churches, and other agencies have made decisions with the focus on keeping the community safe and healthy, the city said.
“The City of Murray has and will continue to follow the advice of the health professionals as we inform our employees, citizens, and customers regarding our services,” the release said. “We have instituted our plan for continuance of governance and have kept our employees informed on recommended best practices.
“Our offices have remained open and services have remained uninterrupted. We believe that with everyone continuing to follow ‘best practices,’ this can continue.”
The city listed a few temporary steps citizens and customers can take to help reduce the amount of face-to-face contacts, as this has been recommended as a step for appropriate precaution measures. The following numbers may be called for business needs and inquiries:
• Call 911 for police, fire, medical, and gas-related emergency calls
• Call 270-753-1621 for non-emergency police related calls
• call 270-762-0320 for non-emergency fire related calls, such as burn permits or inspections
• Call 270-762-0330 for utility billing questions or to schedule utility disconnects, transfers, or connects
• Call 270-762-0336 for utility inspection appointments and other utility related issues
• Call 270-762-0380 for sanitation scheduling or questions
The city requests that customers pay utility bills by putting non-cash payments in the drop box located on the east wall of the drive-through area, by using the city’s on-line payment system located at www.murrayky.gov, or by using our drive-through windows that are located off of the 5th Street City Hall entrance, the release said. The release said the City of Murray would continue to monitor updates from the agencies mentioned above and from the websites shown below and encourage the public to do the same by checking https://cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html and https://chfs.ky.gov/agencies/dph/pages/covid19.aspx.
“In addition, we encourage our citizens and customers to utilize the COVID-19 Hotline that has been established by the State of Kentucky.,” said Mayor Bob Rogers in the release. “The Hotline number is 800-722-5725 and can be used to help determine the appropriate actions for you regarding appropriate medical treatment should you feel ill.
“Together, by all of us following the recommendations provided, we can all do our part in keeping our community healthy and safe.”
