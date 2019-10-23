MURRAY — The city of Murray, home of Murray State University, has been named one of the nation’s top 50 safest college towns according to findings from SafeWise, a safety-focused consumer research firm.
The company’s analysis looked at violent crime rates in college towns to determine those with the lowest rates.
Murray was ranked 38th on the list with a crime rate of 1.35 (or 1.35 crimes per 1,000 people), and was the only Kentucky city in the top 50. Murray was also just one of five towns within a multi-state region comprised of Illinois, Missouri, Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee.
“We are extremely pleased to receive this recognition as one of America’s safest college towns,” said Murray State President Dr. Bob Jackson. “The health, safety and well-being of our students is of utmost importance. This recognition, along with our 2019 national rankings for top quality academics and as one of America’s best college values, makes Murray State University one of the most attractive choices for a high-quality, high-value education.”
“The safety and well-being of our citizens is our highest priority and when students come to Murray State, they become our citizens,” said City of Murray Mayor Bob Rogers. “Their safety and well-being is of paramount importance to us. We realize that a lot of students reside off campus and we want to be sure that they’re safe where they live, as well as when they travel to and from campus. Being a parent and grandparent, I fully realize how important it is to families to know that their children are in a safe environment.”
Just last year, the Murray State University Police Department and Center for Adult and Regional Education were named first in the nation for campus safety initiatives, with both University units receiving the 2018 Department of the Year award from Safe Campus.
With personalized class sizes and nearly 180 student organizations on campus, Murray State students find countless opportunities for a high-impact, high-quality and best-value education.
Individuals interested in learning more about Murray State, scheduling a campus visit or applying for admission can visit admissions.murraystate.edu.
