MURRAY — City of Murray Street and Sanitation Manager Ron Allbritten said today that the curbside residential recycling program in the city will begin next week.
Allbritten said that the special collection containers that will be utilized for the program are scheduled to arrive tomorrow morning. After they arrive, they will be assembled for several hours and then be delivered to homes whose residents had previously subscribed for the service later that afternoon.
This will be in advance of the first pickup of recyclables that will commence Wednesday. This will only be for residents in what is being designated as the A Route, which will be residents north of Sycamore Street. He said the containers for residents in the B Route, south of Sycamore, will arrive at a later date.
The decision was made to launch the program earlier this month after the city's sign-up campaign reached 425 subscribers, which was still 75 short of the 500 the city's sanitation, Republic, had required. Since last week, Allbritten said the number of subscribers has grown to 447.
It is expected that more subscribers, perhaps enough to reach the 500 mark, will be joining the program tomorrow. That is when Murray State University's Niorth Farm is hoping its monthly recycling collection activity and members with the Murray affiliate of the environmental activist group the Sierra Club are expected to be present with both information about the program, as well as sign-up material.
Allbritten stresses that no residents need travel to a pick-up point for their containers. They will be delivered to their driveways.
He also said that, once 500 subscribers are obtained, sign-up will continue for anyone wishing to be part of this program. The recycling program brings a $15 fee for twice-a-month pickup. This is separate from the $15 fee for regular trash pickup in the city.
This is for only residents within the Murray city limits and who are customers of the city's trash pickup program. Sign up can be accomplished by phoning (270) 762-0380 or sending an email torecycling@murrayky.gov and requesting curbside recycling. A name, address, phone number and Murray Municipal Utilities account number must be included.
