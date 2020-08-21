FRANKFORT – The City of Murray will be receiving more than $16,000 for personal protective equipment as part of a federal grant.
In collaboration with the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet, Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Tuesday that Kentucky’s local public safety agencies and eligible local governments had been awarded more than $5.7 million in grant funding from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program (CESF). The City of Murray has been awarded $16,652 for PPE.
“These funds are crucial in assisting police departments, sheriff’s offices, correctional institutions and other agencies within the criminal justice system, to prevent, prepare for and respond to COVID-19,” Beshear said. “Our public safety agencies have worked tirelessly on the front lines during this pandemic, and have adapted quickly to many new challenges to continue protecting our Kentucky families.”
Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary Mary Noble said this federal funding is critical in allowing these agencies to better serve their communities during this pandemic.
“The awarded funds will help agencies with overtime related to fighting COVID-19, purchasing equipment, supplies, training, travel and addressing the medical needs of inmates in state prisons, local jails and detention centers,” Noble said. “Our grants management division staff has worked diligently to oversee the application process, and I encourage public safety agencies who have not yet applied, to do so soon.”
In accordance with the program, Beshear said the one-time funds had two separate processes for local agencies and eligible governments to obtain funding.
Including Murray, Beshear said 26 public safety agencies had applied for and been awarded $2,404,673 in pass-through funds administered by the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet from USDOJ’s CESF Program. These 26 awarded agencies are the initial round of CESF funding. Additional funding opportunities remain available and applications are currently being accepted.
Kentucky State Police was also among the listed recipient agencies and was awarded $389,148 for technological solutions, equipment for classrooms and barracks, and an air purifier for the HVAC system to assist with preventing the spread of COVID-19 while cadets attend basic training at the KSP Academy.
“The award associated with this grant will allow our agency to train the future generation of Kentucky State Troopers and telecommunicators, while also adhering to the CDC’s recommended guidelines,” said KSP Lt. Col. Kyle J. Nall. “Additionally, the personnel in our agency who are telecommuting will be able to continue to provide exemplary service to the citizens of the commonwealth.”
