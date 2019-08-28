MURRAY —The City of Murray Water Treatment Plant is in the business of one thing – making sure the drinking water of its residents is clean and safe to use.
That is the commitment of people who work there, so they are not at all concerned about winning awards, though they will accept one if it does come their way.
One did come did their way recently.
During Thursday night’s meeting of the Murray City Council, City of Murray Public Works Director Tom Kutcher had the honor of informing council members that the city’s plant and its workers had received the 2019 Water Treatment Plant of Excellence honor for the commonwealth of Kentucky’s medium-size facilities.
“The plaque recognizing the honor is here tonight and we want to present to the council and let you know that we are doing our best to keep the drinking water clean and safe in Murray and were recognized for doing that in the past year,” Kutcher told the council after handing the large wooden plaque to Councilman Jeremy Bell, who started the process of each council member getting the chance to view the award up close.
The award is from the Kentucky/Tennessee Section of the American Water Works Association, which judges water treatment plants on how well they are doing their duties.
“Criteria include management, records, appearance and overall results and that comes from an evaluation of the Honors and Awards Committee of the association,” Kutcher said. “So they come to your facility and go through all of your records and tour your plant. They also talk to your staff and they do that at a number of facilities and the award is given to one plant in Kentucky in each of three categories, small, medium and large.”
Kutcher explained that Murray is the medium division, which includes plants that produce between 3 million and 10 million gallons of drinking water a day.
