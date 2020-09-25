MURRAY — The City of Murray is choosing not to set hours for little ghosts and goblins to make their rounds this year on Halloween, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and is discouraging visiting houses door to door.
During Thursday evening’s meeting of the Murray City Council, Mayor Bob Rogers said that he has spoken to the Calloway County Health Department. He said it is deeming that trick-or-treating is not the safest thing during a global pandemic.
“I don’t know if we can stop somebody from going down the street, but it won’t be officially sanctioned by us,” Rogers said. “There may be some small neighborhoods where parents are comfortable sending their children out, but as far as us designating the hours like we usually do, we just don’t think it’s in the best interest of children and the people opening those doors this year.”
Rogers said the city is encouraging everyone to participate in the annual Trail of Treats at Central Park on Oct. 30.
Rogers also encouraged citizens, if they have not already, to participate in the 2020 U.S. Census that is intended to acquire an accurate count of the American population. To help do this, City Hall will have Census officials present from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today and Monday for anyone wishing to be counted.
