MURRAY — The City of Murray announced Thursday that will reopen its drive-thru area of City Hall on Monday.
This will be accessible from the City Hall entrance off North Fifth Street, said Cathy Morris, the city’s public information officer and human resources director.
Meanwhile, City Hall itself will remain closed to the public due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Customers may also make payments by paying online at www.murrayky.gov, by telephone, using the night drop or by mail.
In addition, the city continues to answer emergency calls, responds to business needs and other inquiries.
• Call 911 for police, fire, medical, and gas-related emergency calls
• Call 270-753-1621 for non-emergency police related calls
• Call 270-762-0320 for non-emergency fire related calls, such as burn permits or inspections
• Call 270-762-0330 for utility billing questions or to schedule utility disconnects, transfers, or connects
• Call 270-762-0330 for other services such as building permits or general inquiries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.