MURRAY — Murray City Council members received an update Thursday evening on the progress of the city’s newest fire station.
The Murray Fire Department station on South 16th Street has been under construction since the fall and had previously been scheduled to be completed in March. However, a combination of delays caused by both poor weather conditions and workers being infected with COVID-19 forced the project completion date to be pushed back to June 28.
However, it appears that, since those delays occurred, the construction team has accelerated its pace and the new station, which is being built adjacent to a station that was constructed in the 1960s, is becoming more defined in appearance.
“We’re roughly 50% complete on the build right now,” said Project Manager Marisa Stewart, who discussed what has been completed with the almost $3.8 million project so far and what still remains.
“So far, we have spent $1,632,246.13 and we have left to spend $2,131,324.87 and we’ve been reimbursed $212,000. We’ve had two change orders on the project but only one was a cost difference for $4,256 and the other was for time extension on the project.
“The utilities have been run to the building, the foundation has been poured, the concrete floor has been poured, the exterior walls have been erected and the interior walls have been framed. What is left to complete are electric and plumbing, which they have started on, and the sprinkler system is something they have done most of the work on, but both of those are still not completed. We still have the HVAC ducting units to go, dry wall ceiling work, continuing the brick exterior, installing the windows, shingling the roof and finishing out the interior.”
The new station is much larger in area than the current station, featuring four large bays for trucks and other firefighting equipment. It dwarfs the current station that has three bays, including an add-on that accommodated a ladder truck for several years in the 1990s. It is also larger than MFD’s North Station that went into operation in 2013 along North 12th Street near the intersection of Utterback Road.
Stewart said the new station will house the offices of Chief Eric Pologruto and other officers of the department. It will also feature six bedrooms, a storm shelter that will double as the station’s gymnasium. She said that the downtown station at the intersection of South Fifth and Poplar streets is now being utilized for storage, as well as the office of Fire Marshal Greg Molinar.
Stewart said the final steps of the process will come after the firefighters who reside at the old 16th Street station move into the new station. That is when asbestos removal will begin, eventually leading to the razing of the old station. That should happen sometime in July, she said.
Mayor Bob Rogers said the weather and COVID cases have cost the construction team 41 days of work.
“On any project like this, you don’t expect to have no change orders. To have just two so far, with having these things occur, is really pretty good I think,” Rogers said.
•••
In other business Thursday, council members unanimously approved a bid from Swift Farms for $4,000 to purchase property the city recently declared surplus on KY 94 east of Murray. This is where a water tower used to stand as part of Water District 1. The city acquired the property in 1999.
Also, Beautification Committee Chair Alice Rouse reported that all of the planters downtown have now been adopted. She said this was a process that took two years to complete.
Finally, as he has throughout the pandemic, Rogers advised residents to seek and receive a COVID-19 vaccination. He said he has learned this week that, once the commonwealth has had 2.5 million of its people vaccinated, many restrictions that have been in place for more than a year will be lifted.
“So let’s encourage those young folks (ages 16 and older) and anyone else who hasn’t gotten the shot yet to get their shots,” he said.
