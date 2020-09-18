MURRAY – The COVID-19 pandemic has been tough on everyone, and civic organizations are certainly no exception. Leaders of several local clubs say the coronavirus has wreaked havoc on their abilities to meet, host fundraisers or events of any kind during the last six months.
Alli Robertson, president of the Murray Lions Club, said the club had to cancel its Candy Days event, which the group normally holds twice a year. It involves standing outside businesses and handing out candy to people willing to make a small donation, so it should come as no surprise that such a close-contact activity had to be canceled. Robertson said the spring Candy Days was canceled, and they’re probably going to cancel the fall event as well.
Robertson said the club has not met in person since the beginning of the pandemic, so they have been meeting online via Zoom like so many other organizations.
“That can be a challenge, but with the demographic of our club, we have so many members that are older and so many members that have health problems, we just can’t justify meeting in person on the chance that we could infect a member,” she said. “It’s been tough, but I feel like given the current circumstances, we have done the absolute best with what we have.”
Robertson said the club hasn’t been able to continue the Kids Sight program – in which volunteers come to local schools to test students’ vision – in a very long time, but she hopes they can work something out with the local school districts in the coming months.
“We still would like to do it, but we are just not sure about the logistics of how we can,” she said.
The club’s eyeglass recycling program has also been on hold because it relies on people dropping off old glasses at the Bill Wells Make a Difference Day. That event hasn’t happened since last year because state restrictions on jails and prisons have made it impossible for inmate workers to help out at the event.
Despite these limitations, Robertson said the club was at least able to partner with United Way of Murray-Calloway County to raise $3,500 for blessing boxes in town, which allows people in need to grab different groceries and other necessary items out of them. She said the organizations have taken turns stocking the boxes.
“It’s just been shocking (how much of a need there is) in our community during all this,” she said. “We have so many people that are unemployed or underemployed due to COVID-19 and so many of them have not yet received any sort of unemployment assistance. It’s really been eye-opening. So given the circumstances, I feel like we have continued to do some good, which I’m very proud of.”
Bobby Hale, president of the Murray Kiwanis Club, said its members have also been meeting on Zoom during the pandemic. He said that before the pandemic began, they had been hoping to collect donations by participating in a rebate at Captain D’s, but the coronavirus has made that impossible so far because most people are getting drive-through and not enough are dining in.
“Kiwanis is all about kids and what we can do for them, and that’s worldwide, not just locally,” Hale said. “But that is what is occurring now. We are doing our meetings through Zoom and doing very little at this time.”
Hale said he is also a member of the Masonic Lodge, which also has not been able to carry on with its usual activities and fundraisers. He said they usually host a ham breakfast twice a year, but nothing in 2020.
Murray Woman’s Club President Joetta Kelly said the club ceased meeting when the shutdown started, which she said was pretty sad because March is usually when the club hands out awards to its members and to local students. She said the club still made sure to get the awards to the recipients. Members also didn’t get to attend the state meeting this year, she said.
Over the summer, the club once again held an executive committee meeting with club officers and department heads.
“It was really great to get back together,” she said. “We want to adhere (to health guidelines) so that things will be safe, but we don’t want people’s lives and missions to stop. We’re all glad to wear a mask and use hand sanitizer and do whatever we have to do.”
Individual departments within the club have been handling the quarantine in different ways. Kelly said some departments have been doing newsletters, some of them have met on Zoom and some have met in person.
“One of the things that’s obviously hurt us is that we pay our utilities and insurance mainly from (renting the clubhouse), so we haven’t had a lot of rentals,” Kelly said. “But some people have really stepped up and given us some donations in honor of different people, so that’s been awesome.”
Kelly said a couple that was downsizing and moving donated their furniture. She said she and Martha Joiner posted photos of the furniture – including bedroom suites, couches and other items – online, and the club managed to make almost $500 from the sale. Another club member, Sheila Poston, also donated a piece of Bowflex exercise equipment, so the club made another $250 from that sale.
“We’re going to do that again, so we’re asking each of the departments to give things they don’t need and would be willing to donate,” Kelly said. “One thing I found, personally, when I cleaned my house out and sold a bunch of stuff – people are not getting to go out, at least initially (at the beginning of the pandemic), to go out and shop, but they still want to buy things.”
Kelly said the club is planing a yard sale for Oct. 30-31. It is also planning its first meeting with the general membership at 6 p.m. next Thursday, Sept. 24. Although they will be skipping the usual salad supper, they will hear from each of the departments and will listen to member Bobbie Weatherly talk about the new book she wrote. Weatherly also plans to donate a percentage of her book sales to the club, Kelly said.
Rotary Club of Murray President Carmen Garland said the Rotary also shut down in March and did not have any meetings or functions for quite some time. When she took over as president of the club in July, she sent out a survey asking members how they wanted to proceed, and enough of them said they wanted to meet in person that they began gathering again every Thursday for lunch at the Murray Banquet Center. Rotarians currently have the option of attending in person or via Zoom, she said. She said the banquet center’s owner, Ron “R.G.” Gladden, has been great about spacing the tables apart and having his employees pack individual boxed lunches, as opposed to the buffet they used to have. Garland said the club now has to be a lot more precise in its weekly count of how many members plan to attend so they don’t have too much food.
Garland said that since the club began meeting again, they usually have a solid 20 people in person, ranging from members in their mid-30s to some in their 80s. She said the number of people attending through Zoom has grown quite a bit as the weeks have gone on, and she said she was grateful to Rotarian Jonathan Eades for helping to set up the Zoom meetings.
Unfortunately, the Rotary Club has not been able to provide the fun community activities and fundraisers that they normally have. They already have had to postpone the annual Max Hurt Memorial Golf Tournament until next spring. The backpack program – in which Rotarians form an assembly line to pack backpacks for children to take extra food home on the weekend – was also disrupted. Garland said the program is still on hold, but they are looking for sponsors so they can start it up again.
Garland said the club also hosts the Apple Dumpling Project, which involves members coming to local schools and reading to children a book that demonstrates the Rotary’s Four-Way Test (Is it the truth? Is it fair to all concerned? Will it build goodwill and better friendships? Will it be beneficial to all concerned?). While members currently cannot visit schools to read to children, Garland said the club’s board of directors voted earlier this week to have Rotarians produce a video to drop off at schools so teachers can play the video and distribute the books themselves.
Garland said the club is currently trying hard to find sponsors for November’s annual Tom Rushing Memorial Ham Breakfast. She said Murray Independent School District Superintendent Coy Samons has again given the club permission to use the Murray Middle School cafeteria as long as they take care of all the cleaning and maintain COVID-19 social distancing rules. She said people will have the option of getting breakfasts to go or to sit at a table with their families. The general public, though, will have to spaced safely apart if they eat inside, she said.
Garland said she was excited that Murray Electric System committed this week to being the first sponsor of the annual Rotary Christmas Parade. She said participants obviously won’t be able to throw out candy to children this year and will have to space farther apart, but she still hoped the parade could carry on mostly as normal. She said she is optimistic that this is one annual tradition that won’t have to be canceled in 2020.
“On a personal note, it would absolutely break my heart if we didn’t get enough sponsors to help with that parade and bring Santa Claus to our community into our children,” Garland said. “We need that.”
