MURRAY — Longtime Murray State history and political science professor Dr. Brian Clardy is, to borrow a phrase, having his cake and eating it too this week.
Clardy, for the second time in a row, is a delegate for the Democratic National Convention, but his schedule would not have allowed him to have participated in person because this week marks the beginning of what is expected to be a very hectic fall semester of classes. The semester is being shortened, starting this week and ending before Thanksgiving, meaning the pace will be very fast.
However, Clardy did not have to worry about his convention duties. Because the event is being conducted virtually, and not in a centralized location, he can do both.
“I wouldn’t have been able to have done my job, and my work comes first,” Clardy said of his teaching duties. “Now, I can do both, and that’s the cool part, and it’s an advantage for all of us. We are going to be socially distanced (because of the COVID-19 pandemic), and I’m not saying that this is the end of the convention system, but with technology being what it is, it could break out in 2024.”
This year’s convention was to have been hosted in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, but the pandemic took care of that. Clardy said he feels for both Milwaukee and Jacksonville, Florida, which was slated to host the Republican National Convention next week after it was moved from its original host city, Charlotte, North Carolina.
“As far as having boots on the ground, it’s bad. It’s really bad for those cities,” he said, going back to 2016 when he and fellow Murrayan Janice Thomasson were Kentucky delegates for the Democratic Party’s gathering in Philadelphia. “Back then, we went off to different places to have lunch and we would have gone off on different side tours of places of local interests, then gaveled in at 3 o’clock in the afternoon.”
Clardy said his 2016 opportunity came after a few attempts to become a delegate fell short. The first of these came in 1992 at the age of 25 when he sought to become a Tennessee delegate while as a young professor at the University of Tennessee-Martin. His next attempt came in 2012, where again he fell shy of the votes needed from the Kentucky delegation, but he was selected to be an elector.
“I didn’t know if I’d win or not this year,” he said, explaining that Murray friends Randy Patterson and Julie Tennyson proved invaluable in helping him secure one of the 65 delegate spots that were available for the commonwealth. “This time, my friends came through.”
Clardy said he learned that he would be a delegate in June, but it took a long time for him to receive his credentials and his marching orders for the convention. Those arrived in July.
“I understand that, because all of the people are working online and they had a whole lot on their plate,” he said. “So they sent out our information in late July and told us to be watching our emails Aug. 3 because that is when we would be getting our ballots (on which candidate to nominate for president, the party’s rules and its platform) and we had until Aug. 16 to have it in, but I wanted to go ahead and get it done, so I sent it back that first day.”
Clardy and the rest of the country were expecting to see former Vice President Joe Biden be named the Democrats’ nominee Tuesday night, and, as he did Monday night, Clardy said he would watch the event closely.
“So I got back home from my night class (Monday) and I immediately donned by buttons, my credentials, I kid you not. I had the convention on almost every TV in our house,” he said, returning to how being in Murray allows him to still participate. “We started with a breakfast meeting that morning on Zoom and (Gov. Andy Beshear) was there, (Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman) was there, our state party Chairman Ben Self emceed, but then I had to leave and go to the office to get work done for my morning class.
“So I’m watching the speeches that night and they’re not being interrupted by applause lines and noise makers and crowds … it was kind of refreshing. It was unique, but it was odd and kind of fun at the same time.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.