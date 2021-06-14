MURRAY — For a fleeting few seconds Sunday afternoon, Murray firefighters were thinking the worst.
They were being dispatched to a Murray State University residential college building, and there was a report that more than the alarm was prompting their response. In fact, smoke was reported, always the indicator that their training was about to be put to use.
However, once arriving at Lee Clark Residential College on Waldrop Drive, the main result was frayed nerves. It was only a malfunction of some type with a second-floor HVAC system and no damage was reported.
“We’re glad for that,” said Murray Fire Department Lt. Mitchell Downey. “When a call like this first goes out, you thinking, ‘Oh boy!’ When you’re talking about a dorm building, you know there might be people inside so you want to get there fast.”
That was especially the case when firefighters were informed that smoke was showing on the second floor of the building. Downey said this was confirmed upon arrival, but it was not from flames.
“Luckily, what we had was something that had happened with the HVAC system. There was smoke. That was true, but that came from within the system,” he said, adding that, while it was not known what kind of malfunction had occurred, it is suspected that heat was allowed to build, allowing the smoke to become visible inside the building.
Downey said it is not known who called MFD. Murray State University Police Department officers also responded and assisted firefighters.
Clark College was occupied at the time as it is hosting an on-campus event this week in which students are staying at the dorm. Everyone was evacuated fo a short time but no injuries were reported.
This is one of at least two such activities Murray State is hosting after having not been able to engage in on-campus events last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
