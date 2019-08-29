MURRAY — The pantry at Need Line has been kept stocked with fresh produce from the garden of Ray Clark for many years, and the many thousands of pounds of produce he has produced was described as a blessing by those who benefit from his generous labor.
Tonia Casey, executive director for Need Line, said Clark has lived up to his namesake in many ways.
“Over the years, Ray has just been a ray of sunshine,” Casey said. “He has provided squash, tomatoes, cucumbers — you name it, he plants a garden for Need Line. We have so many families who would not be receiving fresh produce if it weren’t for Ray and some of the other wonderful farmers in the community. But Ray started it, he started bringing in produce and the word spread that we would accept garden fresh produce.”
Clark lives with his wife, Linda, on Crossland Road, where they run a “you-pick” operation that features a wide range of fruits and vegetables. Clark was trimming some blackberry plants on his farm Wednesday as he gave a tour of his farm, and he pointed to pear, apple and peach trees, as well as some grapes that were still on the vine.
“Three years ago, on a you-pick operation, we sold over $3,000 worth of berries,” Clark said. “We had people coming all the way from Paducah or Marshall County.”
Clark said that a couple of years ago, their yield was less impressive, but that each year they put in a lot of work and give people the chance to come and pick their own blackberries. There were some 800 blackberry plants he was walking through Wednesday, and that was only a part of what he liked to grow on his farm.
He has been in the blackberry business for the past eight years, but he has been growing food on their farm since he and his wife built their house on her family’s farm.
“This was her great-grandfather’s farm, then her grandfather, then her dad,” Clark said. “So it has been in the family for several generations.”
Clark said he had heard about Need Line and decided to take some of his produce that he had been giving away up there. He said the first time he went, he had about 120 ears of corn, then 60 the next time. Since then, he has a garden devoted to growing produce for the pantry.
Clark said he has about 79 acres of farmland, and he dedicates three or four acres a year to food for Need Line.
“They asked for produce and garden vegetables, and I had been growing produce and probably like a lot of people, was letting it go to waste,” Clark said. “I found out about Need Line and they could use just about everything I had.”
Clark said that from a young age, he had been encouraged to give what he could to others.
“When I was growing up as a little country boy in a Methodist church, our preacher talked about tithing and giving, and it stuck with me,” he said. “My first job, I worked highway construction, I was making good money I thought, so I would get my paycheck and I would tithe it in.”
Clark said that he started out giving 10 percent, then 20, and he said that he kept going from there.
“That’s where the giving took over,” Clark said.
That giving has been felt especially at Need Line. Casey said that within the past three years, she would estimate Clark has donated anywhere between 6,000 to 10,000 pounds of food.
“I will never forget one day we had a lady come in, and we were giving out big bags of squash that he had brought in,” Casey said. “She stood out in the lobby and looked in that bag and went to crying. She said that was enough for her to freeze and have all winter long. She had just moved and the place she was living didn’t allow her to plant anything. She was one of our seniors, and she was used to preserving her own food.
“I wish Ray could have seen that and heard some of the other stories we have heard and seen. These people wouldn’t be coming here if they didn’t need the food, and when you can get something fresh like that, it makes it really nice. What a difference he has made, and it has been thousands of pounds of food that he has provided.
“What a mission and what a great ministry; you can look at what he does in many ways. And he doesn’t stop, he just keeps going and doing. And he and his wife have helped so many people. His garden is touching so many people, because we see over a thousand families a month at Need Line.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.