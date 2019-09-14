MURRAY — The West Kentucky Workforce Board will join the Murray Calloway Economic Development Board and others Tuesday to host a roundtable discussion regarding the recent announcement that Murray’s Briggs & Stratton plant will close in 2020.
Workforce Board Executive Director Sheila Clark said this is something her agency seeks to initiate shortly after such an event occurs in any of the communities it serves. The West Kentucky Workforce Board serves the 17 westernmost counties of Kentucky, which includes the Jackson Purchase.
Tuesday’s event is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at the Springhill Suites by Marriott hotel on North 12th Street.
“We’re wanting to invite the mayor, the judge-executive, economic development people, as well as people who are with the provider agencies that may be dealing with any of the workers who will be losing their jobs,” Clark said, adding that such discussions provide a time for officials from the affected community to express ideas they may have that could be of use. “And they do have ideas, so we want to hear from them and see what they have to offer.”
Clark said state officials also would be attending, including Josh Benton, who is the deputy secretary of the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet. Benton is someone of whom Murray Calloway EDC President Mark Manning spoke highly a few weeks ago during an interview shortly after the announcement that the plant would cease all operations in Murray by fall 2020.
“Josh is very well-schooled in these matters. He understands who we are and what we need,” Manning said. Benton will be representing the cabinet Tuesday in place of Secretary Derrick Ramsey, who Clark said had expressed a desire to come to Murray himself before a scheduling conflict developed late this week.
“We are hoping to arrange for an event later in which the secretary can come to Murray and talk to the people there,” she said Friday of Ramsey.
Clark also said experience tells her that events such as Tuesday’s discussion are also watched closely by some potentially very important parties, namely potential suitors to bring a company to Murray that could fill the Briggs building. After all, while she said it is rare, a quick turnaround has happened before. Clark said she remembers very well when it happened in Murray.
“I remember the day Mattel said it was closing there, and I also remember Pella moving in not too long after that,” she said of the 2001 closing of the Mattel plant (formerly Fisher Price) that was followed barely a year later by the Pella windows and doors company committing to using the same facility for its use. “We actually have a presentation at the Workforce Board we use that is called, ‘What Happened Ken and Barb left Murray for Mexico? (a takeoff on the Mattel line of Barbie and Ken dolls).’ That shows you it can happen.
“Why did it happen? Because there was a large number of people in that community who showed how much they care for those workers. They were trying to help them in any way possible, and you saw it on a lot of the business windows, these messages to the people impacted. That’s one thing that Murray had in a situation like this that perhaps others don’t. That also speaks to these companies that may be looking to move into a community because this is answering the question of “What kind of workforce does this community have?’
“That has to be shown before they come. It does not happen after.”
Clark also said the workers to be displaced can have a strong say in how a company feels about taking a chance on coming to a new community, like Pella did in 2002.
“Once this discussion is over on Tuesday, one thing we’re going to do soon after is sending out a survey to these workers, and we really need them to fill it out,” she said. “It’s going to be asking things like, ‘What kind of training did you have? Did you go to a technical school or did you go to college? What kind of degree do you have? How far would you be willing to travel for another job? What is the No. 1 thing you desire when it comes to benefits?’
“We also need to know, ‘Are you having concerns about paying for a house or a car or making sure your kids can go to school?’ Let’s say, as has been the case many years at that plant, you have a student at Murray State who has been using that job to pay for an education. There are programs we can show them where, if they choose to work through their final day, they can get help paying for the rest of that education. It won’t be a whole lot of funding, but there will be some there that can help get them through.”
All of this information, Clark said, is providing someone like Manning, the man at the head of the effort to fill the plant again, with advantages that are invaluable.
“What all of this is doing is paving the way for the next company. So, by getting all of the leaders together for the roundtable, then getting all of this information together, then showing everyone how this community cares, all of that gives Mark a tremendous card to sell when the time comes,” she said.
