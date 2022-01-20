MURRAY – During his annual report on Wednesday, Jailer Ken Claud told the Calloway County Fiscal Court that the number of inmates and the procedures at the county jail have started to get back to some degree of normalcy after almost two years of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Claud said the jail had a total of 1,344 inmate bookings in 2021, which included 348 females and 996 males. Releases totaled 1,343, with 349 females and 994 males. Out of that total, 36% were Calloway County Sheriff’s Office arrests,
35% were Murray Police Department, 4% were Kentucky State Police, 1% were Murray State University Police, 4% were from Probation and Parole and 20 % were other agencies.
“Our average daily population in 2021 was 165 inmates, so we’re back up to about what we were pre-COVID,” Claud said. “We got down pretty low during the height of (the pandemic).”
Claud touted the Kentucky Department of Corrections-approved evidence-based life skills classes the jail offers, saying 169 inmates graduated from the classes last year. The classes cover topics like anger management, parenting and relationships. Claud said that for program graduations after July 1, 2021, the jail received payments from KDC because of House Bill 556 that was passed by the General Assembly during the 2021 legislative session. From July through the end of December, the jail received $117,000 because of the new statute, Claud said.
Claud said 59% of the inmates in 2021 were on medications; there were 27 transfers to the emergency room; inmates spent 15 days in the hospital; 342 were triaged for mental health; and there were 65 practitioner sick calls, 342 protocols and 1,407 nursing sick calls.
Claud said $326,397 in offender fees were collected in 2021. This was higher than the $188,671 collected in 2020, the $170,319 collected in 2019 and $130,320 collected in 2018, he said.
As of Jan. 10, 2022, Claud said, the jail had 31 inmates in its restricted custody center, commonly called the work house. He said 77% of those had been convicted in Calloway Circuit Court and 23% were convicted in other counties.
“In 2021, we had several of those inmates participate in a private employer work release program, and the majority of those were working at the candle factory in Mayfield that was destroyed (by the Dec. 10 tornado), so now we’re looking for other employers for those inmates,” Claud said.
Other work house inmates worked on van crews doing solid waste cleanups for the county, as well as state highway contracts, litter abatement and mowing the city cemetery and Murray Electric System’s substation grounds, Claud said.
Claud also updated the court on repairs and upgrades, reporting that the jail’s 25-year-old laundry equipment had been replaced last year. One of the HVAC systems at the work house was also replaced, as was the refrigeration unit for the jail’s walk-in food storage area. He said several of the copper water pipes in the jail’s ceiling had developed pinhole leaks, and he anticipates more of these occurring as the facility continues to age.
As of Jan. 14, 2022, the jail had 29 full-time deputy jailers (20 males and nine females), four part-time deputy jailers and one seasonal deputy jailer, Claud said. There were two control room operators, 11 trustees, one kitchen manager and one maintenance worker. Claud said there were 18 resignations, one retirement and one termination in 2021.
Of the full-time deputies, Claud said nine have 10 years or more experience, one has 5-10 years, 14 have 1-5 years, and five have less than a year. Of the part-time deputies, one has 10 years or more of service, one has 1-5 years, two have less than a year and the seasonal deputy has four years. The starting salary for new deputies without experience is now $13 per hour and new deputies with experience are paid $14 per hour when hired. Claud said the average salary for all deputies averages approximately $16 per hour.
District 4 Magistrate Paul Rister complimented Claud on his deficit reduction work over the last few years.
“I appreciate the work you’re doing,” Rister said. “Just over a couple years ago, the jail was running about a million-dollar deficit, and you’ve crunched that down to about $400,000 through staff getting inmates out working. So that’s great that you’ve been able to (narrow) that gap on the deficit. We were lucky to have money in the bank from the previous tax and now COVID money. Of course, my fear is that in the future, if we don’t close that gap, is that that would be money that comes from the general. But again, I appreciate what you’re doing.”
Rister added that he hoped House Bills 1 and 211 will pass because they would bring the county more revenue. According to the Legislative Research Commission, HB 211 would provide that the state pay a per diem for the amount of time an inmate serves in a jail when the inmate “is convicted of a felony and the sentence in whole or in part includes the amount of time served prior to conviction.”
In other business:
• The court heard a first reading of an ordinance to revise the county’s solid waste plan. If approved on the second reading, the ordinance would establish a permit process for licensing solid waste management facilities, set regulations for collection and transporting waste and establish a license fee for solid waste disposal businesses. Deputy Judge-Executive Gina Winchester said the revisions were necessary to update the county ordinance to match Kentucky statute. A public hearing will be held before the second reading next month.
• The court approved a resolution designating Solid Waste Coordinator Justin Tidwell as the county’s agent for applying for federal disaster relief funds.
• The court voted to adopt the Calloway County Clerk’s Office’s 2022 budget.
• The court approved the affiliation agreement between the county and Calloway County Fire-Rescue. CCFR Chief Tommy Morgan was unable to attend the meeting, but County Attorney Bryan Ernstberger said there were no significant changes since last year’s agreement.
• The court voted to approve a resolution authorizing the application for a 911 grant through the Kentucky Office of Homeland Security.
• The court also convened in executive session for approximately 35 minutes at the top of the meeting to discuss pending litigation.
