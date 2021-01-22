MURRAY – In his annual report to the Calloway County Fiscal Court this week, Calloway County Jailer Ken Claud talked about the difficulties of getting the inmate work program participants through the COVID-19 pandemic, and reported that the total number of bookings in 2020 was down about 38% compared to the year before.
Claud said that from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2020, the jail booked a total of 280 females and 687 males for a total of 967 inmates. He said this was down from 1,560 in 2019, which amounts to an approximate decrease of 38.01%. The average monthly population was 146, which Claud said was down from 192 in 2019, a roughly 23.95% decrease.
However, Claud also reported that the offender fees the jail collected rose about 33.87%. He said $270,932 was collected in offender fees in 2019, and $362,696 was collected in 2020. He said that increase in revenue was partly because of the increase in booking fees and housing fees that the fiscal court approved in February 2020. He said it was also due to inmates working for private employers and paying off some of their past incarceration fees.
The impact of COVID-19 has made the management of the inmate work program particularly challenging, Claud said.
“We had to adapt to COVID-19 and try to do the best we could with what the Kentucky Department of Corrections would allow us to do with the pandemic restrictions,” Claud said in a follow-up interview the day after Wednesday’s fiscal court meeting. “We had to keep them away from the public as much as possible and they could only be supervised by jail staff that they’re around anyway.”
Claude noted that while inmate workers have helped out with the Rotary Club of Murray’s Bill Wells Make A Difference Day for many years, they haven’t been able to do that at all in the last year. When the pandemic first hit, the event scheduled that month was canceled and has remained that way since then. It is unknown when that will change because unfortunately, the inmate workers are still not allowed to have any contact with the public for the foreseeable future, Claud said.
“They had helped out with that program for many, many years doing the bulk of the work whenever they held that event,” Claud said, “but due to these restrictions, we couldn’t have them with the public coming in close proximity and handling all sorts of items that had just come out of different households, so we had to cut that out for the year.”
Claud said inmate workers were able to start working on different projects that didn’t involve contact with the public starting in July. In the past, supervisors with public agencies like the Calloway County Road Department, Murray-Calloway County Parks and Recreation or the Murray-Calloway County Airport could go through a training to work with inmates, but any contact with anyone outside the jail is still prohibited because of the virus, Claud said.
Once inmates were allowed to work again in the middle of the summer, the jail had to submit a detailed plan to the Department of Corrections on how it would follow coronavirus protocols.
“We had to come up with a plan for social distancing and personal protective equipment that all organizations are using right now, and detail how we were going to adjust and provide those safety measures for the inmates,” Claud said. “And like I said, the Department of Corrections only wanted inmate workers to be supervised by the jail staff that was around them already. So that’s the reason we’ve been doing some of the county dump sites, since we got permission for them to help out on jobs like that.”
Although jails across the state have for years contracted with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to pick up litter along state highways, that is currently not being done either, Claud said. In the meantime, they have instead been picking up litter along county roads, though the funding for that has been exhausted at the current time, he said. He added that inmates are now working to clean up illegal dump sites around the county.
Claud said revenue generated by the work house includes the following: $1,690 for recycling/mowing; $33,705 for the state highway contract; $46,666 for litter abatement and dump site cleanup; $15,419 for work fees; and $25,107 for restitution.
Claud also reported on different evidence-based rehabilitation programs available for inmates, such as Inside Out Dads, which helps inmates examine their relationships with their children, whether those children are still young or are fully grown. He said this is good for the inmates’ well-being, but it also has a positive effect on recidivism because historically, former prisoners or inmates are less likely to commit a crime and go back to jail if they have positive, stable relationships in their lives.
Other programs assist inmates in getting jobs once they are out of jail. Claud said some of the skills they learn include how to interview for a job and teaching them other things they will need to be prepared, such as how to fill out paperwork. He said that in 2020, 15 inmates graduated from Soft Skills Boot Camp, 18 graduated from Moral Reconation Therapy, 33 graduated from Inside Out Dads and 32 graduated from PORTAL New Directions.
Claud said that besides providing guidance and counseling in relationship and re-entry issues, completion of these programs awards sentence credits for the inmates. The number of graduates from these classes last year totaled 7,920 inmate incarceration days, which Claud said saved taxpayers $248,212 based on the state’s per diem for state inmates in county jails. He said 11 inmates had also earned their GEDs while incarcerated in 2020.
“These programs award sentence credit if they successfully complete them,” he said. “This Inside Out Dads program, for example – if they complete it, they get 90 days off their sentence. So that number I quoted in the fiscal court meeting for how much money these programs save us comes from taking 90 days for however many inmates we got through that program and multiplying that against the per diem rate that the Department of Corrections pays us for housing state inmates.
“Inmates are interested in having their sentences reduced, but hopefully, some of them do get some useful knowledge and something that’s going to help them going forward to stay out of jail or prison and to be successful in life.”
Claud said that although the inmate population was down in 2020 compared to what it typically is, it seems to be back up to normal levels at the moment. As of Jan. 20, the jail had 163 total inmates between the regular jail population and the work center population. He said that’s about average to what they typically have, though sometimes it is more.
