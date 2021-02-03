MURRAY – In response to a news report by WKMS of inmates complaining of conditions in the Calloway County Jail during a recent COVID-19 outbreak, Jailer Ken Claud says staff members have done everything in their power to protect people incarcerated there and to keep the virus from spreading.
WKMS, Murray State University’s public radio station and NPR affiliate, reported earlier this week on several Calloway County inmates who were unhappy about how the jail staff had handled a December outbreak that resulted in 30 inmates being infected. WKMS said five inmates reached out to the station with various complaints related to how they had been treated and how much information had been given to them about their risk of exposure.
After the first novel coronavirus cases were announced in Kentucky in March 2020, jails and prisons all over the state essentially locked down, with visitations temporarily suspended. The Calloway County Jail’s health and safety protocols appear to have been successful for most of the year, until the outbreak hit in December. Kim Paschall, interim director of public health for the Calloway County Health Department, confirmed that no inmates had tested positive for the first nine months of the pandemic, but then 30 inmates tested positive in December.
“I can confirm that is the case,” Paschall said. “We’ve been working closely with the jail and tracking the numbers and assisting them through this.”
Paschall said that although a jail employee tested positive for COVID-19 in November, it was not until December that any inmates contracted the virus.
“I don’t really know what the trigger was on that, but they did a really good job on handling them,” she said. “They were doing the testing there at the jail and they had a process for isolating and separating people. They were really on top of it.”
The numbers have dropped since then, and Paschall said three inmates and one employee tested positive during the month of January.
The most common complaint from inmates was a lack of communication from jail staff members about how much they had been informed about potential exposures. Kenny Johnson – who is reportedly serving three years for charges including driving under the influence, possession of methamphetamine and tampering with physical evidence – told WKMS that inmates weren’t being told when they had been exposed to other inmates who had tested positive for the virus. Jonathan Drum – who is being held for bail jumping and other charges including meth and marijuana trafficking – said he was one of the inmates who tested positive in December, and he also complained he hadn’t been informed of potential exposures. He said jail staff told him they couldn’t inform them about which specific inmates had tested positive because of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA).
Ronald Fry – who is being held for probation violation with original charges including manufacturing methamphetamine, tampering with evidence and first-degree wanton endangerment – also said he thought jail staff should tell inmates more information if they have been exposed. Another inmate, James Walls – who is waiting to transfer to a state facility after being sentenced to serve two years for meth-related charges – told WKMS he had tested negative, but he was concerned because, according to him, he was left in a cell with 11 people with positive cases.
“We don’t share medical information from inmate to inmate due to HIPAA laws,” Claud said. “Certainly, there have been situations where we’ve learned that someone has COVID or had COVID and they were in the cell with another inmate. We don’t go to that other inmate and say, ‘This one over here has it,’ but at that point, they’ve already been exposed to it.”
Claud said that when the outbreak occurred, many of the inmates gave their consent to be tested. Given the physical requirements of administering a swab test, he said it would be very difficult to test someone against their will. The jail contracts with West Kentucky Correctional Healthcare to administer services like testing and other medical care.
“We didn’t require it, and not everyone did consent to it, so there could have possibly been some that had COVID that didn’t get a test,” Claud said. “You kind of do want some cooperation when you’re doing that type of test.”
David Allsop – who is incarcerated for a probation violation on a second-degree burglary charge – told WKMS he already had asthma and COPD before he contracted COVID-19 in December. He told the station that after running a high fever and having chills, the jail staff moved him out of his cell in a wheelchair because he had difficulty standing. He said he was placed in solitary confinement – or “put in the hole” – and was left without a blanket or a mat for several hours.
Claud said the jail’s solitary confinement wing has eight individual cells, each of which has a toilet, a sink, a “rack” where an inmate can place their sleeping mat and a small table that folds out from the wall for meals. Claud said that while these cells are typically used for disciplinary measures, there are times when an inmate needs to be isolated for medical reasons and it is the only space available. He said that after speaking to the Ledger & Times on the phone, he checked on Allsop's cell assignment to see if there was any merit to his complaint.
“He was placed in the isolation cell 199 on Dec 23, 2020, for medical reasons,” Claud said in a follow-up email. “I, of course, can't elaborate due to HIPAA. As to his claim that he laid there for hours with no mat or blanket, that is false. I watched the video recording of that cell on the date in question. A staff member takes him in there at 9:04 a.m. At 9:17 a.m., a different staff member brings him in a clean mat, sheets and blanket. By my calculations, he was in there for 13 minutes, not hours as he claims, without a mat or blanket.”
On the phone, Claud added, “Unless there’s some concern in regard to suicidal ideation, we wouldn’t not give someone a blanket or a mat or that sort of thing. In those types of situations, we do not give them those sorts of items. If someone says, ‘I’m going to kill myself,’ for instance, we don’t try to give them anything they could potentially use to carry that threat out.”
Claud said that despite some setbacks, he felt that the jail had mostly done a very good job in dealing with the pandemic, especially considering that the inmate population was protected from infection for the first nine months.
“I feel like we’ve done an exceptional job with trying to handle the COVID situation since it first broke out in mid-March last year,” Claud said. “Up until December, we didn’t have any cases among our inmate population that we’re aware of at all. Then there was a spike across the state (in December) and that’s when we found some situations where we did have a few cases here in the jail, and I feel like we dealt with them appropriately.
“But having combined spaces, it’s very challenging to isolate one individual from another based solely on their medical concerns. We have other criteria and concerns that we also have to deal with, in regard to co-defendants that have to sometimes be separated, and then there are conflicts in and among the inmate population at times and they can’t be put together. Then there are different types of charges they may have, like sex offender charges, where we try to keep separate from other people too.”
Claud said that when staff members have tested positive, they have been required to be off work until after the appropriate quarantine period had passed, according to guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This also applied to inmates, and he said that when the jail had new intakes, those new inmates were isolated for several days as well. The CDC’s recommended quarantine period was 14 days for several months before it was eventually changed to 10 days.
Claud said employees have also been required for many months to wear masks and undertake diligent sanitizing measures. In many circumstances, wearing gloves was already part of the jail’s standard operating procedure prior to the pandemic, he said.
Claud said he was not certain how the December outbreak happened. Although the jail is trying to strictly monitor the health of its employees and inmates, there are still some potential COVID-19 exposures that can’t always be controlled.
“Inmates come and go,” he said. “They get released and others come into the jail.”
