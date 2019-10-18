MURRAY — Calloway County Jailer Ken Claud discussed some of the changes being made to jail policy and procedure at the Calloway County Jail earlier this week.
Arming deputies and providing training for them were among some of the changes that Claud brought before the Calloway County Fiscal Court during its regular meeting on Wednesday. Claud spoke on the potential need to arm deputies, specifically in regard to the transportation of inmates to other facilities within the state.
“Annually, according to Kentucky jail standards, the governing body has to approve the policy for the jail and any changes we desire to make,” Claud said. “One of the changes that we are wanting to make is employing weapons, specifically firearms, and we are doing that very slowly. Prior to this, we have not carried firearms, but we feel it is necessary now at this time when we are doing transports to and from prisons, or going to other jails to transport inmates.”
Claud also mentioned transport of inmates for medical treatments as well, and said that armed deputies are common across other jails in the state.
“I think it would be appropriate that the deputies be armed,” Claud said. “That is typically the case in most jails. That is where the changes in training come from, as well as the updates to our use of force policy.”
The changes in policy would also provide additional training for deputies to utilize firearms safely, as well as an update in the jail’s policy for use of force. In addition to getting approval for the policy updates, Claud also provided a quarterly report for the fiscal court.
Claud said that from July to September, the jail booked 367 individuals and released 368. The average daily population for the jail in that timeframe was 186.4.
In terms of revenue generated at the jail, Claud said Calloway County received $255,077 in income from the state for the housing of state inmates, with an additional $7,946 coming from Graves County for the housing of some of their inmates. The jail also collected $31,921 in housing fees from inmates at the jail, as well as $10,525 from a state highway cleanup program, and an additional $2,730 through inmates’ work on the county litter abatement program.
In regard to inmate health, Claud reported that some 30 inmates had been triaged through Four River Behavioral Health for various mental health issues.
“That is a pretty high rate that is going up all the time,” Claud said. “Our inmate population reflects more mental health issues all the time, as well as substance abuse; especially meth.”
Claud said that 34% of inmates are on some form of medication, 13% of those being psychotropic drugs. Claud said there were five inmates transported to the emergency room, six offsite appointments for other specialists and one inmate who died in custody in that time frame. The jail prepared roughly 50,000 meals in the same time frame, he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.