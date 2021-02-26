MURRAY — There have been many traditions in Murray and Calloway County that have been put on hiatus because of COVID-19.
Awards dinners, entertainment events, even a whole July 4 celebration have all been postponed or outright canceled since the coronavirus struck in March 2020. However, there is another thing with which the community identifies, one that literally leaves the community in a class by itself.
Its four-year institution of higher learning — Murray State University — is the only place in NCAA Division 1 athletics to have an actual live horse run around a track during football contests. For years, fans at Roy Stewart Stadium have watched with glee as a thoroughbred named Racer 1 galloped around the field after Racer touchdowns, and for the first time since November 2019, the strains of “Clear the track!” will be heard Sunday when Murray State opens its spring 2021 season.
Dr. Shea Porr, who coordinates the Racer 1 program for the Hutson School of Agriculture, said this will be a moment everyone in the community can celebrate.
“I think it’s an opportunity for people to start getting engaged in events again, if they haven’t already. It can give them a sense of involvement, of supporting the programs we have here at Murray State, and a sense of hope that we’re getting a handle on COVID and will soon be ahead of it. Hopefully, some of them will join us at the stadium,”said Porr, who has been heading the Racer 1 program since 2018 and has been at Murray State since 2013.
“The fall 2020 semester was definitely the odd man out! The entire team was disappointed that we didn’t get to support the football team and the athletics program last fall, but we were able to participate in a couple of events - Great Beginnings, when we welcomed the incoming freshmen; Homecoming, when we were present for the ribbon cutting ceremony; and the presentation of the new Racer 1 statue in front of the Curris Center. As much as we enjoyed those events, we missed football. We’re all very excited about the opportunity to run at this weekend’s game.”
Murray State hosts Ohio Valley Conference neighbor UT Martin Sunday in a game scheduled for a 2 p.m. kickoff. The crowd will be limited as the pandemic is still in progress.
With rain forecast, there is a chance Racer 1 may not be able to actually run Sunday. That said, Director of Athletics Kevin Saal said the fact that the horse — also the only live equine mascot of a university or college in Kentucky — returning to the Racer Athletics spotlight should create an added surge of enthusiasm.
“It is a unique and special tradition that we want to embrace to the fullest,” Saal said. “It means a lot to our program and what makes me even more happy is it means that our coaches and players now have an opportunity to compete. We hired a coach (Dean Hood) late in December 2019, he coached a bowl game (as an assistant for the University of Kentucky) and it’s now been about 400 days since the day we hired him, so we’re all anxiously awaiting kickoff Sunday.”
Porr said that another person chomping at the bit for Sunday is Racer 1’s jockey, Emily Helmick.
“For me, personally, I really enjoy watching the jockey’s first run in front of an audience. Emily’s audience will be a little smaller than usual because of COVID, but I fully expect her heart will be pounding with excitement as the Murray State fight song kicks off,” Porr said. “I know they’re both ready for it, given what I’m seeing at our practice sessions at the stadium.
“From my perspective, it has been hard. The students really get engaged in the events and traditions that Murray State has. Not being able to participate made an already difficult time a little harder. I think a couple of the hardest things, beyond the Racer 1 Team not being able to support the football team, was watching our graduating seniors not get to walk across the stage for graduation, or knowing that some of our graduating seniors who ride on equestrian teams were not able to compete in the culminating national events that they may have qualified for. Those are opportunities that they may never have again, and that made me sad. However, I know they’re aware of how proud we are of them, and I hope that carries them on as they move into their new careers.
“One thing I will add - we were lucky in some respects. The jockey has to be a junior or senior. Emily was a junior this year, so that means I’m able to let her stay on for next year so that she can participate fully in the tradition that is the Racer 1 jockey. If she’d been a senior, then her ability to participate would have been cut short by COVID and graduation. As it is, she gets a little more time in the saddle. That makes me happy.”
Of course, Saal likes the idea of Racer 1 running because it means one thing — the Racers are scoring points.
“We definitely do like to see that horse run. It means good things are happening,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.