MURRAY – A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans to close Brandon Road at the U.S. 641 Construction Corridor in Southern Calloway County starting Monday, July 11.
This closure of Brandon Road is to allow the contractor to complete connections to the approaches for the Brandon Road intersection with New U.S. 641. The tie-in work is expected to take about four or five days to complete.
There will be no marked detour. However, residents who normally travel Brandon Road may self-detour via Lauring Drive, E.W. Miller Road, or Phillips Drive.
KYTC District 1 will attempt to provide timely notice should Brandon Road reopen to traffic earlier than expected.
Construction of the New U.S. 641 from the Clarks River Bridge at the south edge of Murray to the KY-TN State Line at Hazel is approximately 57% complete. Construction on this six-mile new terrain section of four-lane will have minimal impact on existing U.S. 641 and side roads.
Motorists are reminded to avoid driving around or moving construction barricades along the construction corridor. Jim Smith Contracting of Grand Rivers is the prime contractor on this $37.6 million highway improvement project. The target completion date is summer of 2023.
