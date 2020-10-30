PADUCAH — Motorists near the Graves/Calloway county line will want to take note of an announcement made by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Thursday.
In a news release, KYTC District 1 Public Information Officer Keith Todd said that the KYTC has extended a closure of KY 1124 in eastern Graves County to Wednesday, Nov. 11.
Todd said KY 1124 is closed at the 2.7 mile marker to allow the replacement of a culvert that carries a branch of Vulton Creek under the roadway. This closure is along KY 1124 immediately west of the Usher Road intersection. This is near the Farmington community, about two miles from the Calloway County line.
There is no marked detour. However, motorists may self-detour via KY 564 and KY 80.
The existing Vulton Creek Culvert is being replaced with a pre-fabricated aluminum culvert. In addition to being less-expensive than a culvert constructed in place, the pre-fab structure also reduces the construction time from months to weeks.
The work was expected to be completed in about two weeks. However, weather delayed the completion of the new culvert. Weather permitting, the target completion date is now Nov. 11.
To get traffic advisories and alerts via email go to https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/KYTC/signup/13651 and click on counties in Kentucky you regularly drive through, or on any of the specialty corridors you travel. Be sure to check your SPAM filtering to assure Gov Delivery is on your approved list.
Timely traffic advisories for the 12 counties of KYTC Highway District 1 are available by going to www.facebook.com/kytcdistrict1. You do not have to be a Facebook member to access this page.
Navigate traffic at goky.ky.gov, at waze.com, or with the WAZE App.
