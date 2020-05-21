MURRAY – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has issued a permit to allow Saputo Dairy Foods to close a section of KY 2594/East Chestnut Street in Murray starting Wednesday, May 27.
KY 2594/East Chestnut Street in Murray will be closed to through traffic between the Railroad Crossing at mile point 0.5 and the First Street intersection at mile point 0.6. This is along KY 2594 between KY 94/Main Street and US 641-Business/North Fourth Street in Murray immediately in front of the Saputo Dairy Foods Plant. This is near where East Chestnut Street meets Industrial Road.
The closure, starting at approximately 7 a.m. Wednesday, is to allow the use of a crane to place two new 40-ton cooling units on the plant site. KY 2594/East Chestnut Street is expected to remain closed to through traffic until sometime on the afternoon of Friday, May 29.
There will be a marked detour. Local access for residents and other nearby businesses will be maintained on each side of this closure point in the 100 Block of East Chestnut Street.
Approximately 4,000 vehicles travel this section of KY 2594/East Chestnut Street in an average day.
Timely traffic advisories for the 12 counties of KYTC Highway District 1 are available by going to www.facebook.com/kytcdistrict1. You do not have to be a Facebook member to access this page.
Navigate traffic with KYTC at goky.ky.gov and at WAZE.com or via the WAZE App.
