MURRAY — During forecasts that call for somewhat heavy rainfall amounts and wind, the issue of fallen trees always seems to be included.
That is because trees can be easily uprooted as very wet ground causes them to become potentially unstable, leading to them falling. When a storm has passed and all is calm again, this is not supposed to be an issue.
However, Eddie Burgess of northwestern Calloway County and some of his family members would probably like to argue about that. At about 11 Sunday morning, and with no wind or rain happening, they learned that trees can fall at any time.
A massive tree behind their home on Higgins Drive near the intersection of KY 121 North, just east of Coldwater, came crashing down, destroying a portion of an attached car port and crushing a car that was inside the structure.
“We were just sitting in the house fixing breakfast and getting ready to eat when we heard a big crash. It sounded like a big train coming through the house,” said Burgess, who was inside the house with his fiancee and two grandchildren. He then walked outside to what had caused all of the noise. He saw the tree, but he also noticed the weather.
“It was dead still outside, yet I look out and the car port is down and the car’s crushed. I start thinking, ‘How?’ ‘Why?’ you know?’”
Calloway County did have thunderstorms move through the county earlier Sunday, but it had been in the pre-dawn hours, well before the tree fell.
“When I walked out and saw that it was calm out here, I was like, ‘Well, I thought we were past that,’” Burgess said, admitting that he was surprised things were not worse. “I checked on the house and it looked OK and a shop (on the other side of the car port) didn’t look like it was hit, so it couldn’t hit between them any better.”
Calloway County Fire-Rescue responded to the scene with a couple of brush trucks and a support unit and five firefighters. Upon arriving, CCFR Chief Tommy Morgan said he was both surprised and pleased to find that the house itself was not touched.
“They still have a place they can live in,” Morgan said, adding that he has seen this kind of thing before. “Yes, trees can come down anytime. It looks like what we had here is two trees had grown up together and you can see where they split.
“We’ve been fortunate with these that we’ve responded to over the years that nobody has gotten hurt.”
However, Morgan knows that his luck, as well as that of other emergency personnel, could go sour on the next call such as this one.
“People don’t look at them and how they may hang over their house or how they lean. It’s just something that you take for granted, that the tree is strong and stout and you just don’t think it’s going to fall,” he said. “But they do get old and they weaken as they get older.”
Murray’s Justin Holland, official observer for the National Weather Service Office in Paducah, has seen this happen too in his many years of making reports to the meteorologists at Barkley Regional Airport in McCracken County. However, he also sees these cases from a different perspective because his day job is with the Murray Electric System, which, from time to time, deals with power lines that have been knocked to the ground because of fallen trees, and he said that happened several hours before the Coldwater incident on Sunday morning.
What he described as a rotted tree could not withstand what he described as a “very sub-severe” thunderstorm that moved through Murray’s north side at between 1 and 2 a.m. The tree was then knocked to the ground by 42 mph winds, well below the almost 60 mph level needed for a storm to be deemed severe.
And it fell into a power line on Hillwood Drive, cutting electricity for 50 to 60 customers.
“It’s not like we were having a really heavy flooding rain at the time,” Holland said, reporting that Murray received about 1 1/2 inches of rain total over the weekend. “That’s a good amount of rain, but that’s not going to cause trees to start falling.”
Holland said homeowners need to examine their trees, particularly the ones that may be growing near power lines or close to their houses. He said utilities can handle trees that have grown into high-voltage lines, usually along streets and highways, but homeowners would have to handle trees that have grown into lines connected to houses.
Holland said trees that have dead limbs that fall frequently may have been struck by lightning at their tops, where damage is not visible from the ground. He said this could be a sign of a tree that needs to be removed.
He also said that another sign of potential trouble is a tree that is leaning, especially toward a house. If these signs are spotted, Holland suggests calling a tree removal service for an examination of the tree.
“You don’t want to be responsible for having a tree that causes an outage for others, so if a tree needs to be cut down, then it has to be cut down,” Holland said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.