College of Education & Human Services faculty member selected as Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Award recipient

MURRAY - Murray State University’s College of Education and Human Services is pleased to announce that Dr. Ben Littlepage has been selected as a recipient of a Fulbright award to Hungary.
The Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board consists of 12 presidentially-appointed members who select award recipients. Through this highly competitive and prestigious program, Littlepage will participate in a number of activities abroad, including providing trainings for Ph.D. students, unique opportunities for research and higher education management workshops.
At Murray State, Littlepage is a full professor in the Educational Studies, Leadership and Counseling Department and serves as coordinator for the Postsecondary Education Administration program.
Eötvös Loránd University in Hungary is seeking to identify innovative practices that can propel the university to become “a leading and significant international institution of higher education,” said Dr. Nikolett Mihaly, assistant professor at Eötvös Loránd University and Fulbright project collaborator. "Dr. Littlepage's expertise (in higher education organizational and operational systems that promote student success and institutional achievement) can give us a sophisticated perspective of management systems, planning, funding and governance."
When asked to describe this upcoming experience, Littlepage expressed that he is “honored that the Hungarian Fulbright Commission and Eötvös Loránd University selected (him) to serve as a Fulbright Specialist.” He explains that his department chair, Dr. Samir Patel, and dean, Dr. David Whaley, have been supportive of him since the beginning of the process.
When discussing the trip to Hungary, Littlepage is looking forward to exploring more of Buda and Pest than he did in 2019, as this will be his second appointment in Hungary as a Fulbright Specialist.
Those interested in keeping up with Littlepage while in Hungary should follow @msucoehsabroad on Instagram and Twitter, where he will be documenting highlights of his trip from March 15 - April 8.
Earlier this year, Murray State University was named a Fulbright Top Producing Institution for U.S. students by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs. This recognition is given to the U.S. colleges and universities that received the highest number of applicants selected for the 2022-2023 Fulbright U.S. Student Program.
