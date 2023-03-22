College of Education & Human Services faculty member selected as Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Award recipient

Dr. Ben Littlepage, Murray State University’s College of Education and Human Services, was selected as a recipient of a Fulbright award to Hungry.

 Photo provided

MURRAY -  Murray State University’s College of Education and Human Services is pleased to announce that Dr. Ben Littlepage has been selected as a recipient of a Fulbright award to Hungary. 

The Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board consists of 12 presidentially-appointed members who select award recipients. Through this highly competitive and prestigious program, Littlepage will participate in a number of activities abroad, including providing trainings for Ph.D. students, unique opportunities for research and higher education management workshops.

