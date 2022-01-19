MURRAY – A two-vehicle collision resulted in four people being taken to Murray-Calloway County Hospital, the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office said.
At approximately 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, CCSO deputies responded to the intersection of U.S. 641 and Pella Way for a report of a two-vehicle injury collision. Upon their arrival, deputies located two vehicles with significant damage.
Preliminary investigation indicated that Jimmy D. Cashion, 44, of Murray, was northbound on U.S. 641 in a gray GMC Yukon while Jessi L. Duncan, 27, of Kirksey, was southbound on U.S. 641 in a gray Dodge Durango immediately prior to the collision. Duncan turned left onto Pella Way, failing to yield the right-of-way to Cashion’s vehicle.
Cashion and Duncan, as well as Forrest W. Wilkerson, 54, of Murray, and Chelliney B. Watkins, 26, of Cadiz, were transported to MCCH for treatment of non-life threatening injuries received during the collision.
In addition to Murray-Calloway County Emergency Medical Services, CCSO was also assisted on scene by Calloway County Fire-Rescue.
