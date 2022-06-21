MURRAY – A Murray man was transported for possible injuries after a collision at the intersection of Main and 16th streets.
According to a news release, the Murray Police Department responded at 10:05 a.m. Wednesday, June 15, to an injury collision on Main Street at 16th Street. Upon arrival, officers spoke with Vasiliki Broches, 29, of Murray, who stated that she was southbound on 16th Street when she entered the Main Street intersection. Broches stated her traffic light was yellow, and the other vehicle sped up and struck the right front side of her vehicle.
Officers then spoke with Blake Vacca, 29, of Puryear, Tennessee, who stated he was traveling east on Main Street approaching the 16th Street intersection. Vacca stated his traffic light was green and the other vehicle pulled into his path, resulting in a collision.
Officers spoke with a witness on the scene who stated that Vacca’s traffic light was green before the collision.
Vacca was transported to Murray-Calloway County Hospital for treatment of possible injuries. MPD was assisted on scene by the Murray Fire Department and the Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service.
