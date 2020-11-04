COLDWATER — The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office said that a Murray woman was taken to a hospital after being involved in a two-vehicle collision Tuesday afternoon.
In a news release, CCSO Chief Deputy Sheriff Jody Cash said deputies responded at about 1:20 p.m. to the 6,000 block of KY 121 North near the Coldwater community in the northwestern part of the county for a report of a two-vehicle injury collision.
Cash said that preliminary investigation indicated that Patricia Smith, 76, of Murray, was driving a Ford Explorer northbound on 121. At the same time, he said Rachel Gregory, 20, of Mayfield, was driving a Ford Fusion southbound on the highway.
Cash said that Smith was attempting to make a left turn into a driveway and failed to yield the right of way to Gregory. A unit from the Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service took Smith to Murray-Calloway County Hospital for treatment of what Cash described as non-life-threatening injuries that were received in the collision.
CCSO was assisted on the scene by the ambulance service, Calloway County Fire-Rescue and Kentucky State Police.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.