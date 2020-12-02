MURRAY – After the second collision on Clayton Creek Bridge in as many days, a Murray woman was taken to Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
According to Chief Deputy Jody Cash, Calloway County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded at approximately 8 p.m. to KY 94 east of Murray for a report of an injury collision. Preliminary investigation has indicated a juvenile was operating a black Dodge Charger, facing eastbound on KY 94, and stopped at the temporary traffic control device. Robin Miller, 60, of Murray, was operating a red Toyota Camry eastbound on KY 94 when she failed to stop at the temporary traffic control device, striking the rear of the Dodge Charger. Miller was transported by personal vehicle to Murray-Calloway County Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries received during the collision.
CCSO was assisted on scene by the Murray-Calloway County Emergency Medical Services and Calloway County Fire-Rescue Department.
Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight would like to remind motorists that KY 94 near the Clayton Creek Bridge (just east of Murray) is temporarily restricted to one lane, which is controlled by a temporary traffic light. On Tuesday, a separate crash involving three vehicles also occurred at that location.
