CALVERT CITY – Troopers with Kentucky State Police Post 1 are investigating a two-vehicle collision in Marshall County that claimed the life of one man.
At approximately 1:55 p.m. Monday, Marshall County Dispatch notified KSP Post 1 regarding an injury collision involving a semi truck and a passenger car. Troopers and members of the Post 1 Reconstruction Team responded to the 27 mile marker on Interstate 24 westbound. Initial investigation shows Adrian A. Pyle, 77, of Englewood, Colorado, was traveling west on I-24, operating a 1994 Mercedes Benz E320, when he struck the guardrail on the North side of the roadway. Pyle re-entered the right lane of travel. David Q. Marks, 43, of Buncombe, Illinois, was operating a 2021 Mack truck, traveling west on I-24 behind Pyle. Marks said he observed Pyle on the right shoulder of the roadway and attempted stop and assist him, but due to the snow and ice covered roadway, Marks was unable to avoid colliding with Pyle.
Pyle was transported from the scene by Marshall County EMS to the Marshall County Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased, KSP said. Marks was not injured during the collision.
The collision investigation and reconstruction is being conducted by Trooper Aaron Jestes. KSP Post 1 was assisted on scene by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, Marshall County EMS, and Marshall County Fire and Rescue. The westbound lanes of I-24 at the 27 mile marker were closed for approximately three hours.
