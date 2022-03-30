MURRAY – Colorectal cancer is among the easiest cancers to prevent when detected early through proper screening tests, such as colonoscopies. One major concern has been increasing incidence rates of the disease among people under the age of 50. A study by the National Cancer Institute found that, between 2012-2016, early-onset colorectal cancer was the leading cause of cancer deaths among men aged 20-49 years and the third highest among women of the same age group. These trends prompted a shift in screening recommendations; now, it is recommended to begin colorectal cancer screening at the age of 45.
“We don’t always catch it early, and the reason we don’t always catch it early is because we’re not fully compliant with our screening as a population, as a society,” said gastroenterologist Dr. Lambros Michailidis, known to his patients as Dr. Lambros. “The earlier cancer is identified, generally, the better the prognosis is, and the less extensive treatments have to be undergone. (Colorectal cancer) is similar to other cancers (in that respect).
“The difference with this cancer is that we have a good screening test for it; whereas for other cancers, unfortunately, like pancreatic cancer, we don’t have a screening test, honestly. You have to wait until symptoms show up. There are substantial benefits to getting screened. People gain life years from it.”
Of the colonoscopies performed by Lambros and his colleagues at West Kentucky Gastroenterology, they find premalignant (or precancerous) polyps in approximately 30-50% of people. Those with a history of premalignant polyps are more likely to get polyps in the future.
“We put those people on surveillance,” said Lambros. “We look at a few different things: the number of polyps, their size and, mainly, their histology – what type of polyp it is. Even amongst premalignant polyps there are different types. Some of them are bad, and we know we’ve got to keep close tabs on them. There are other ones where we say, ‘OK, this is pre-malignant but regular.’ Some are benign, and that is a different story.”
Based on that information, gastroenterologists use specific guidelines to determine how frequently the patient should be screened with a colonoscopy. Lambros said that it could be anywhere from three to 10 years, depending on what was found during the procedure.
Underscoring the value of colonoscopies as a screening tool, Lambros noted, “When we have a precancerous polyp, even if the polyp is large – if it is the size of a golf ball – we can generally remove it with the endoscope. If it’s bigger than that – if it’s the size of a tennis ball, for example – that requires surgery, generally. That’s not precise, but those are rough estimates.”
While it is now recommended that people begin screening for colorectal cancer at a younger age, diagnosis of the disease is becoming more frequent in those under the age of 45 as well. Given that reality and the general noncompliance with screening recommendations, it is important to know some of the symptoms associated with colorectal cancer.
“Blood in the stool is a big one, either bright red blood or dark blood, sometimes even black-appearing blood,” Lambros advised. “Weight loss is a symptom. An abrupt change in bowel habits, either in the consistency, frequency, shape of the stool, especially when happening in an older person. All of these could be signs that are alarming and would require a patient to see a gastroenterologist and have a colonoscopy.”
However, it is important to note that the presence of symptoms is not necessarily indicative of advanced disease. Lambros offered some advice, “If you’re showing symptoms, that’s not the end of the world. If you are one of the people that’s showing symptoms, you just need to take ownership of them and do something about it. If you ignore them, that’s when you’re going to run into trouble. That’s why I want people to know that what we do is safe, and it’s not painful, so I don’t want them to have that fear – I have to go to the doctor and do that camera thing – it’s a very easy test.”
