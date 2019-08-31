MURRAY — The Murray Bank Crosstown Classic is a football game, matching the Murray area’s two public high schools — Calloway County and Murray High.
For the students, though, this annual event represents the chance to get rid of some teenage aggression in a positive manner. And usually this is displayed in the form of the students, regardless of class, banding together and literally allowing themselves to have everything from the paint of their respective school colors to other substances applied on their faces and other parts of their bodies.
Some call it war paint. These students call it something else :tradition.
“When we were middle schoolers, we’d wear our little middle school jerseys to the game and we’d be seeing the high school guys playing in the game. You want to be part of it,” said Calloway senior Chase Kelso, who joined numerous students on both sides of Murray State’s Roy Stewart Stadium Friday night in attending their final Crosstown Classic as members of their respective student bodies.
Murray High senior Cole Wells was feeling the moment, and he decided to make his last Crosstown Classic be his most memorable.
“It’s actually my first time doing this,” said Wells, shortly after allowing classmate Madison Adams to apply a pair of yellow stripes under his eyes with a marker.
That left him with the yellow stripes, plus the two black stripes she had painted earlier. Adams’ artistry also accompanied the work Wells had done earlier, resulting in one of his arms being completely yellow, the other black.
“Everybody just kind of the brought the paint along tonight, so I figured this is my last year, why not? Then I started going and I kind of went crazy with it,” he said. “You just can’t stop. I’ve got the stripes (under his eyes) and the arms, I might go for the legs next.”
Meeting the Tiger fans’ black and gold look was the red and blue from the Lakers’ side and no one seemed to take this to a higher level than Calloway senior Briley Scott. And he literally wore his thoughts on his chest, painted white and this phrase in red and blue letters, “I Hate Cats.”
“That kind of says it all, doesn’t it?” Scott said, a big smile breaking across his face as he expressed his joy of being in Stewart Stadium for this, his last Crosstown Classic as a Calloway student.
“We do this every year and this is what it always has been. It gets our players hyped up and they’re happy for it. Even got shirts made this year that say, ‘I Hate Cats’ on the front and ‘Rat Pack’ on the back.”
The Rat Pack is the name for the Calloway student section, which is the counter to the Murray High section known as the Dawg Pound.
And yes, even non-seniors were getting into the spirit. Those included Murray High sophomore Madysen Morris, who had a bit of a tough time getting prepared as some gold glitter from a fellow student sprinkled into her eyes and mouth as she was attempting to gain a more dazzling look to her black stripes below her eyes.
She came out of the experience none the worse for wear.
“I want to support my team. I love it,” Morris said. “I love being in Murray and having a rivalry like this and competing against Calloway. It’s about beating each other.”
Yet, through the heat that a rivalry can produce, Morris said her conversations this week with friends who are Calloway students did include civility.
“We would talk about beating each other, but we’ve also been wishing each other good luck too,” she said.
To see who claimed victory in this year’s classic, be sure to see today’s Gameday edition.
