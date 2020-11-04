FRANKFORT — Kentucky Congressman James Comer (R-Tompkinsville) easily won re-election to Washington Tuesday night by defeating little-known McCracken County Democrat James Rhodes.
Comer earned his third term in the 35-county district by claiming 75.1% of the vote Tuesday with 245,438 votes. Comer is the sate’s former agriculture commissioner, who attempted a run for governor in 2015, where he was defeated in his party’s primary by eventual winner Matt Bevin by 83 votes,
“We’re proud of Congressman James Comer’s victory tonight. He works hard for his constituents and their values – like the sanctity of life, growing the economy and helping businesses create jobs – and the voters of Kentucky’s First Congressional District rewarded that commitment by sending Congressman Comer back to Washington for another term in convincing fashion,” said Republican Party of Kentucky Chairman Mac Brown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.