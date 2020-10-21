MURRAY — Kentucky 1st District Congressman James Comer is scheduled to speak at what is being billed as a Trump Tail Gate Rally Saturday in Murray in support of President Donald Trump.
The Calloway County Republican Party said that the event is set for 10 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the Cheri Theaters on Chestnut Park. The lot will open at 9.
The event is free to the public. The Calloway GOP said that supporters can decorate their vehicles, bring American flags, as well as lawn chairs. Visitors will have the opportunity to listen to speakers from their vehicles on a special parking lot frequency.
Comer is seeking a third term in Washington. The Monroe County legislator is opposed by Democrat James Rhodes of McCracken County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.