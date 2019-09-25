MURRAY — On Sunday, Congressman Comer hosted Congressman Collin Peterson (D-MN), Chairman of the House Agriculture Committee, in Murray.
Congressman Comer and Chairman Peterson toured HempWood, the only hemp processor in the U.S. that turns hemp into durable hardwood flooring. They also visited Murray State University to see hemp research plots, dark tobacco, corn and soybeans. The pair discussed the implementation of the 2018 Farm Bill, which importantly legalized industrial hemp last year.
“It was a privilege to host Chairman Peterson of the House Ag Committee in Murray and have him see first-hand how the hemp industry is flourishing in the area. Kentuckians are utilizing this crop every day in new, innovative ways. I was glad to have the opportunity to discuss this important industry with Chairman Peterson and hear his insight on ways we can continue to provide opportunities for farmers and producers in the agricultural community,” Congressman Comer said.
“I want to thank Rep. Comer for inviting me out to Murray, Kentucky to see hemp innovation firsthand,” said Peterson. “It was a great opportunity to see how additional investments in hemp research can hopefully provide new opportunities for our farmers, entrepreneurs, and rural communities.”
Dr. Tony Brannon, Dean of the Murray State School of Agriculture, said, “It was a great honor to host our own Congressman Comer and House Agriculture Chairman Peterson on the campus of Murray State University for a listening session and a tour of our Hutson School of Agriculture Farm. It was a great opportunity to give the Chairman an update on the reinvention of agricultural hemp as a grain, fiber and floral crop on our campus and in our region and state, and to update him on our ongoing student, faculty, and associated partner research. We appreciate Congressman Comer extending the invitation and thank both for their leadership in passing the Farm Bill. This was a major step in making agricultural hemp a legal commodity and providing much-needed support for all U.S. agriculture. It’s a good thing to have farmers in Congress.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.