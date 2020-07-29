WASHINGTON D.C. – Congressman James Comer announced plans Wednesday to host a live telephone town hall at 5 p.m. Central time Thursday, July 30, to update constituents and answer questions on issues facing America. If votes are called and Congressman Comer must step away, the event may be postponed.
Residents of the 1st Congressional District can call 855-962-1276 to participate in the conversation. Constituents can also sign up for the call by visiting comer.house.gov/live.
Comer will provide opening comments on recent committee work and congressional action, then spend the remainder of the call taking questions from callers.
