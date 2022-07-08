MURRAY – Inflation, fuel costs and regulation were among the topics 1st District Congressman James Comer discussed with local leaders Thursday during a luncheon hosted by the Murray-Calloway County Economic Development Corporation and Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce.
Comer said he believes history will show that Congress greatly overreacted to the COVID-19 pandemic by appropriating the amount of money it did. He said that if you “print money,” you devalue the dollar, and he thinks the inflation the country is currently experiencing is the unintended consequence of that federal spending. He said the economy had already been stimulated for more a decade in the form of low interest rates, so adding a “massive stimulus” and other COVID-related spending had an undesirable result. He added that he thought history would show “mixed reviews” on the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP)
“I know some businesses benefited greatly from it and some business benefited greatly that probably didn’t need it,” Comer said. “Some businesses probably didn’t benefit as much as they should. It’s hard to create a government program that’s a one-size-fits all, but that’s unfortunately what Congress did, and as a result, we have inflation – and I believe the only way that you can stop inflation, unfortunately, is to raise interest rates. Because every time you go to the store to purchase food or you go the the hardware store to purchase building materials, if you’re a business, any time you order more raw materials, it costs a little more than the last time.”
Comer said that the reason he thinks raising interest rates is one of the few ways to combat inflation right now is that despite money not going as far as one would like, the economy is still in good shape.
“I told some people in Trigg County earlier today that the only reason a lot of businesses aren’t expanding is that they can’t find workers or they can’t find building materials to expand their facility,” Comer said. “The economy is good and the orders are solid in most businesses, but the inflation is a problem. And, again, historically, the way to stop inflation has been for the Federal Reserve to increase interest rates, which has a negative impact – as it’s intended – on a lot of businesses and the economy.”
Comer said that if Republicans retake the House, as many political analysts expect, he would likely become chair of the House Oversight Committee. If that happens, he said he wants the committee to take a hard look at the rules and regulations imposed by the federal government. He said he believes that if the Biden administration had overseen Operation Warp Speed to develop a COVID vaccine, the pharmaceutical companies would not have been successful in releasing vaccines as early as they did because of burdensome federal regulation.
“Of course, we all have different opinions on COVID vaccines and things like that, but at the end of the day, the administration – at the time, the Trump administration – suspended every rule and regulation that you could possibly suspend to try to cut through the red tape to get it done because we had to get it done, and we got it done in record time,” Comer said. “I don’t think this administration could do that. If there was another pandemic (for which) we had to create a vaccine, I don’t think this administration could do that because (they have) a different view on rules and regulations.”
Comer said he thinks the bureaucrats who put rules and regulations in place and enforce them have their hearts in the right place and are trying to do the right thing, but, like with inflation, those actions have unintended consequences. He used the national baby formula shortage as an example, saying that while it might have seemed to the Food and Drug Administration that shutting down the Abbott Nutrition plant while it investigated possible contamination was the only option, the people in charge didn’t consider the impact that move would have. With the company producing 36% of the nation’s baby formula supply, the FDA should have done everything in its power to get the plant back online, Comer said.
“That never crossed that bureaucrat’s mind,” Comer said. “In their mind, they did the right thing because this plant had a violation. That violation could have been remedied in a week or less, but it remained in red tape and bureaucracy for months and months and months, so much so that it disrupted the entire baby formula market in the United States.”
Comer, who was Kentucky’s agriculture commissioner before he was elected to Congress, said he also had major problems with some of the Environmental Protection Agency’s rules for what pesticides and other chemicals farmers can spray on their crops. He said, though, that with Republicans poised to retake the House this fall and last week’s 6-3 Supreme Court ruling that determined the EPA cannot mandate carbon emission reductions, he thought the EPA’s power could be scaled back in other areas as well.
“What I want to do on the Oversight Committee is hold hearings that are actually substantive,” Comer said. “(I want to) have leaders from industry and the job creators, as well as people in the government (to testify in) a transparent meeting that will be covered on C-SPAN and try to identify problems and actually solve the problems where industries can flourish and continue to grow and expand and make a profit without having to worry about the government breathing down your neck to hold you back.”
