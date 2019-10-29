WASHINGTON — Kentucky 1st District Congressman James Comer used his Facebook page over the weekend to congratulate a Cadiz native who reportedly led the raid that resulted in the death of an Islamic State leader President Donald Trump had tabbed the world’s No. 1 terrorist leader.
In his post, Comer named Lt. Gen. Scott Howell, the 15th commander of the Joint Special Operations Command, as the person who led a Syrian attack that led to the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi Saturday. Howell’s biography indicates that he was appointed to the position by Trump last year.
Howell is the first Air Force officer to lead this command.
“We salute our military members and special forces, led by KY-1 Cadiz native Lt. Gen. Scott Howell, for their distinguished service in bringing down ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi,” Comer said in his post Sunday. “America is grateful for their bravery.”
Howell’s biography also says that the Joint Special Operations Command is based at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. It also says that he is a career helicopter pilot with assignments in rescue and special operations. He participated in operations in Iraq, Kuwait, Bosnia, Kosovo, Mozambique, Dijbouti and Afghanistan.
The Lexington Herald-Leaer reported that Trump said Sunday that al-Baghdadi was cornered in a tunnel with three of his children, and he detonated a suicide vest that killed himself and three children.
“He was a sick and depraved man, and now he’s gone,” Trump said of the ISIS leader. “He died like a dog, he died like a coward.”
According to Newsweek, the Joint Special Operations Command’s Delta Team carried out Saturdays’ operation after receiving reports of al-Baghdadi’s location. The same command is credited with coordinating the raid that resulted in Osama bin Laden’s death in 2001.
