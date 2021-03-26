MURRAY – With the publication of his first novel and 15th book overall, retired Murray State University professor Roger Weis says his life story is proof it’s never too late to find a passion for writing.
“Marissa’s Secret” is a novel set in Biblical times and was published by Page Publishing. Weis said the book is a milestone for him and his family, and it shows how far he has come since his childhood. He said he was a “poor student” growing up, and although he started writing poetry in his spare time when he was 14, he spent most of his energy playing sports.
“I couldn’t handle the coursework, but then a lady named Maxine Sullivan, who was my 11th grade English teacher, somehow saw in me something that no one else did, including myself, and that was the ability to put things down on paper well,” Weis said. “So she made me write poetry.”
After that, Weis said he became his high school newspaper’s sports editor, and after he graduated, he was drafted into the U.S. Army and sent to Vietnam, where he served as a reporter and editor of a battalion newspaper. He said he didn’t start writing books until he was 45 years old, following his dissertation at the University of Kentucky in 1996. He certainly wasn’t itching to take on another big project, but he was unsatisfied with the choice of textbooks available in his field of nonprofit leadership studies. A friend of his put him in touch with a publisher, and the company agreed to print it.
“I never wanted to write another page again because dissertations are very long and hard,” Weis said. “Mine was 160 pages, and it wasn’t even a big one. I saw one that was 700 pages. But then I realized there really weren’t many good textbooks in my field, so I wrote “Leadership & Program Development in Nonprofit Organizations” with (now-retired MSU professor) Vernon Gantt. Later on, I wrote “Leading and Managing Nonprofit Organizations” with Susan Muller. These two of my 11 textbooks were actually the No. 1 seller in the Nonprofit Leadership Association, which is an association of 80 colleges and universities that provide Nonprofit Leadership Studies in their list of majors.”
After about eight book publications, Weis set a goal of 12 books, but now that he is up to 15, he is already planning to write his first biography.
“My wife said I needed a 12-step program for people who can’t stop writing,” he said.
“Marissa’s Secret” is Weis’s first work of fiction, and he said he found it to be much harder to write than his textbooks and three books of poetry. The novel’s title character is Marissa, the fictional sister of Mary Magdalene, and involves an artifact important to Jesus Christ. At the same time, the book deals a character named Christopher Matthews, who is partly inspired by Weis’s own experiences in Vietnam. Much of the action in the book’s second half takes place at Princeton Theological Seminary, so Weis said he has been in touch with the seminary’s president, Craig Barnes, to get some help marketing the book.
“You start out in Biblical times, then you go to a guy who is a reporter in Vietnam, which I was, and it goes back and forth,” Weis said.
Although Weis considered the novel harder to write than his textbooks, it wasn’t the flashing back-and-forth in time that made it difficult for him, he said.
“That wasn’t really that hard,” he said. “The book kind of flowed and almost wrote itself, but toward the ending, I got into an area that had nothing to with the Bible and only had to do with Princeton Theological Seminary and the mystery that was happening there, and (the story) crossed continents to Israel. That was very hard.”
