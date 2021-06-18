MURRAY – As African Americans celebrate Saturday’s Juneteenth holiday across the country, a group of community members in Murray are making an effort to commemorate local black history by remembering Douglass High School.
Juneteenth has been a holiday in Texas for around four decades and marks the day that slaves in that state finally learned in 1865 that they had been freed. According to NPR, June 19 of that year was the day when Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger led soldiers to Galveston, Texas to deliver the message that the Union had won the war and the end of slavery would be enforced. The House of Representatives voted 415-14 on Wednesday to make June 19 a national holiday, and President Joe Biden signed the bill into law Thursday afternoon.
While there are no known public Juneteenth celebrations scheduled in Murray this weekend, the Douglass community is looking to celebrate its heritage by hopefully being able to establish a historical marker sometime next year. Douglass High School was named for escaped slave Frederick Douglass, who was one of the most famous activists for the abolition of slavery. After the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 1954 with its Brown v. Board of Education decision that school segregation was unconstitutional, Douglass High School closed and its students were integrated into the Murray Independent School District.
According to explorekyhistory.ky.gov, Kentucky Historical Marker No. 2191 on Murray State University’s campus commemorates four Douglass graduates, who in 1955, became the first black students to attend the university. Those students were Geneva Arnold, Bobby Leonard Brandon, Arlene France Keys and Willie Earl Perry.
The Douglass Reunion Committee typically hosts a reunion and homecoming the first Saturday of August, but the COVID-19 pandemic temporarily put the event on hold last year. Danny Hudspeth – a Murray City Council member, former Murray mayor and member of the reunion committee – said a smaller-scaled event will still be held this year on Aug. 7, but the traditional Bulldog Banquet and weekend full of activities will not be back until next summer.
“We’re having a scaled-down version just to give some awards to the individuals who would normally be receiving awards, and we’ll catch up from (not meeting) last year,” Hudspeth said. “We wanted to have some activity just to make sure that we stay relevant and so we don’t lose out too much because of COVID. It will be just that one activity on Saturday, Aug. 7. COVID’s still out there and we want to be mindful of that and make sure we keep people safe, and we’re not sure how travel is going to be, but at the same time, we wanted to make sure to touch base on some of the things that are important about the (Douglass) community and the weekend.”
In the meantime, Douglass committee members are planning to apply to the Kentucky Historical Society to establish a marker that would honor the legacy of Douglass High School.
“We’re trying to put an application in for a historical marker for the school,” Hudspeth said. “We’re still in the process of putting that together and getting the site ready and making sure everything is in place. We hope to have that done by August when we do the social hour, and I think the application is due in September to the historical society that handles that. Hopefully, we’ll get some local help and support from some people and we should be good to go.
“According to the Kentucky Historical Society website, they only accept applications in March and September. With COVID, they may be a little off-schedule as well, but we’re hoping to apply this year and have it dedicated next year during the Douglass Homecoming.”
Douglass High School was located where Kenlake Foods is now. Hudsepth said the committee is still working on figuring what the best precise location would be for a historical marker and are hoping to speak with Kenlake’s management about it soon, but no formal meeting has been held or scheduled yet.
“We’re looking at placing it near the site of the school,” Hudspeth said. “If memory serves me correct, the actual production building – the big, gray structure that Kenlake uses for most of their manufacturing – is just about the footprint of the (Douglass) football field. The school was just west of that, so the classrooms were kind of where the offices are now.”
In addition to seeking permission from Kenlake Foods, Hudspeth said the committee would probably need to work with the City of Murray to get clearance to place a marker at or near the right-of-way.
