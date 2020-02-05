MURRAY — Every year, people from different work backgrounds, communities and religious denominations come together for a week of using their talents to bring happiness to people in a faraway land.
That is the mission of the annual Sew-A-Thon, hosted at Murray First United Methodist Church. For nearly a full week, participants take over the church’s activities center and spend their days designing, cutting, ironing, folding, sewing and every other possible way fabric could be used in making clothing items. These are special, though, as the finished products are shorts for boys and dresses for girls who reside in the Central American countries of Nicaragua and Honduras, places where obtaining such garments do not happen on an everyday basis.
In fact, in many cases, the shipments those children receive three times a year from an American mission program supply the only new clothing they receive. A lot of that comes from Sew-A-Thon.
“Normally, we get about 80 to 100 pairs of shorts and right around 600 dresses, and that’s not all of it,” said Margaret Fritts of Murray, who has coordinated the activity for a few years. “We take scraps of other materials and those become blankets or wash cloths, and we don’t even count that.”
All told, Fritts said the total number of things produced every year probably numbers well over 1,000. She said her story of how she became involved with this activity many years ago is not dissimilar to that of many of the participants.
“It’s a mission that I could do. It’s one of those things where you look around and you say, ‘Hey, I can do this,’” Fritts said. “Every year, we grow. We’ve got three more people than we had in here (Monday) and I’ve had to have two more tables brought out (Tuesday) because of it. That’s wonderful.”
About 25 participants were involved Tuesday. The activity is offered from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Thursday and will end with a half-day session on Friday. The public is invited; no reservation is required.
Effie Kemp of Murray knows all about the difference these materials make, because she sees the results up close. Kemp has been accompanying the Baptist Medical and Dental Mission International group to Central America for 43 years, and is just days away from beginning her 44th year of being part of these ventures. Three times a year, boxes of clothing are shipped from the United States ahead of the arrival of the BMDMI team.
Kemp said that distribution day of clothing to villagers is a community-wide event.
“They will stand in line for hours to get it,” said Kemp, now 93. “They’d rather have shoes or clothing than candy or something like that. We also take about $35,000 worth of medicine to these people that they get for free. I can’t tell you how blessed I’ve been. I’ll cry if I think about it too hard.”
“It’s just very rewarding to think that somebody is going to get good use out of this,” said Pamela Seward of Murray, who has been coming to Sew-A-Thon for seven years. “Here’s the other thing about it that really means a lot to me, though. We meet people here that we wouldn’t have met any other way.”
The church activities center provides a venue with lots of room for what needs to be done during this week. However, this was not the case 19 years ago during the first Sew-A-Thon.
“Oh yeah, we’ve come a long way when you consider that we started upstairs in one little bitty room and one table. Maybe it was two tables. I can’t remember, but there couldn’t have been too many,” said Anna Wright of Coldwater, who coordinated the activity several years before turning that role over to Fritts. Before Wright had that role, it belonged to the founder, Peggy Myers.
“Then we moved to a big Sunday school class and that was a little better.”
Something else that has changed is how lunch time is handled. Wright remembered that everyone used to bring their own food from home. Now, a team of volunteers provides the participants with full meal during a half-hour break in the middle of the day.
“It’s about the strengths you have,” said Murray’s Paula Hulick, who is participating in her 16th Sew-A-Thon this year. “We have some here who are good at ironing. Others are good at cooking for us. Others are better at cutting. We all have talents that God is asking us to share. But I think what really motivates us is that most of us are mothers or we know children really well and we like the idea that we’re going to bring joy to a child far away.
“Those people line up (as Kemp described) because to have a dress is the world to them. To have pants, is the world. They have so much joy about that.”
Fritts also said that Sew-A-Thon items have been sent to the Bahamas, Puerto Rico and Florida after those areas were devastated by hurricanes.
