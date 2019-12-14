MURRAY — While the Festival of Lights/Christmas in the Park is wowing visitors by the thousands, a new arrival for Murray-Calloway County Parks and Recreation is sparking quite a bit of excitement in its own right.
This would be the communication board that was placed at the Jimmy and Dot Rickman Playground this week. Designed to allow children with non-verbal communication issues better means of expressing what they are feeling, It was approved by the Murray-Calloway County Park Board about a month earlier after Maintenance Director Steve Wilhelm brought the idea to it after talking to his wife, Gwenda, who is also a special education teacher with Calloway County Schools.
“He was really passionate about this and, as he usually does, he made this one happen,” Murray-Calloway County Parks Director Ryan Yates said on Thursday, the day after Steve placed the board at the playground. “It’s another great thing for our parks. It’s awesome.”
It also is receiving a lot of attention. Yates said he had the board put on the Parks and Recreation Facebook page Wednesday and reaction was swift.
“We got a lot of hits with that,” Yates said, adding that the most surprising aspect of this was from where the inquiries were coming. “We were having a lot of people from other communities seeing it and making comments about it. Most of the comments had to do with, ‘Wow! How did you do this? Where did you get it, because we would like to do the same thing here?’
“I wasn’t ready for that.”
Steve said the board is 3 feet by 4 feet in size and he has designed it so that the board is hanging very close to the ground. This makes it easier for smaller children to use it.
“I’ve been waiting for a day where it wasn’t raining,” Steve said on Wednesday, a sunny day. “I said that I was going to do this on the first good day we had. Well, that’s today.
“This is one that means a lot to me. I’m out here quite a bit and see kids use this playground and I am amazed at how many non-verbal kids we have in Calloway County, so if this makes it easier for them to communicate, that makes me very happy.”
The board features several symbols that are color-coded, allowing children to simply point to them in order to express what they are trying to say to adults who are accompanying them. These include panels that include several everyday expressions, such as indicating they need to use a bathroom or drink fountain, along with the basics “Yes,” “No,” “What?” “Who?” and others.
Wilhelm said plans are for three other boards to be constructed at playgrounds at both Central and Chestnut parks. He also said that he has been told Calloway County Schools is seeking to have these boards placed at playgrounds at all three of its elementary schools.
Wilhelm said he wanted to thank Calloway Schools, the Calloway special education program, its speech pathology program, as well as Justin Kimbro at Helix in Murray, for their assistance with this project.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.