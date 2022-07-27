MURRAY – As the country celebrated the 32nd anniversary of the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act Tuesday, local advocates said they wanted to start holding meetings and form a regular communications pipeline to continue pushing for accessibility in Murray and Calloway County.
Murray Mayor Bob Rogers and Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes signed a proclamation celebrating the ADA, and Rogers presented it at City Hall since Imes was out of town Tuesday. Carrissa Johnson, satellite office director for the Center for Accessible Living in Murray, said her office marked the day with a party, which featured food and a live performance by local guitarist and vocalist Ethan Torsak. In the afternoon, the group gathered to watch a documentary detailing the struggle to lobby for the ADA and achieving its passage into law.
Johnson said she thinks it is important to recognize the importance of the ADA and how it has positively affected society. At the same time, the law did not solve all the problems people with disabilities face every day, and Johnson said there is much her office wants to improve on the local level. Part of that mission needs to involve open communication with the community about its needs, Johnson said.
“This is basically our Independence Day for individuals with disabilities,” said Johnson, who has spastic cerebral palsy and has worked for the CAL since 2006. “So we wanted to celebrate that and we’re highlighting the week with a celebration at our office. Then we want to start a ‘community chat.’ Individuals can come and tell us what they would like to start as a new initiative. Back in 2017, we did kind of the same thing, and then somebody approached us with funding for the (ADA-accessible Central Park) playground.
“We would like to do that again. We know Murray’s made great strides in accessibility, but we’d like to see more. I had a lady approach me a few weeks ago about making the second entrance at the arboretum accessible because it’s all gravel right now, so that could be something. It could anything that people want to approach us with. We’re more than willing to work (on suggestions) and find grants for them. That’s what we do.”
Johnson said she would like to start holding meetings with community members bimonthly, and she recalled that three meetings were held before the center started the ADA playground initiative. She said anyone with ideas can call her office at 270-753-7676 or email her at cjohnson@callky.org to get more information.
“They can definitely email me, and I can take those ideas to the table,” Johnson said. “You know, this is our community. This is not the center’s initiatives; I want this to be a Murray initiative.”
