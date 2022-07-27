MURRAY – As the country celebrated the 32nd anniversary of the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act Tuesday, local advocates said they wanted to start holding meetings and form a regular communications pipeline to continue pushing for accessibility in Murray and Calloway County.

Murray Mayor Bob Rogers and Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes signed a proclamation celebrating the ADA, and Rogers presented it at City Hall since Imes was out of town Tuesday. Carrissa Johnson, satellite office director for the Center for Accessible Living in Murray, said her office marked the day with a party, which featured food and a live performance by local guitarist and vocalist Ethan Torsak. In the afternoon, the group gathered to watch a documentary detailing the struggle to lobby for the ADA and achieving its passage into law.