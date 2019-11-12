MURRAY — Retired United States Army Col. Bill Cowan teaches a Sunday school class at Fern Terrace Lodge assisted living center in Murray and likes to incorporate a segment that follows the same style as former American radio personality Paul Harvey.
It is called “The Rest of the Story.”
Monday, Cowan gave his version of “The Rest of the Story” on a subject of great confusion to many Americans — the difference between Veterans Day and Memorial Day. These respective holidays are, in fact, different. The first celebrates American soldiers who survived their duties to return to loved ones and friends, and the other remembers those who died while serving their country. However, it is far from that simple, as Cowan explained during Monday’s annual Veterans Day ceremony hosted by Billy Lane Lauffer American Legion Post 73.
“Memorial Day originally began as what many of us knew as Decoration Day, which memorialized those killed during the Civil War,” he said. “Veterans Day was originally known as Armistice Day after World War I. What you may not know is that, in 1919, President (Woodrow) Wilson issued a message to commemorate Armistice Day, and he said Armistice Day would be filled with solemn pride and honor the heroism of those who died in their country’s service. So, in fact, Armistice Day, at the time, was viewed as a memorial day for those killed in World War I,” Cowan said.
“So when you think about it, back then it was just 75 years removed from the Civil War and now we’re 75 years removed from World War II, those two wars had memorial days. So there’s a lot of confusion with that, plus there was no date set aside for veterans. So, in my view, it took the ravages of World War II for political leaders of this country to eventually establish Memorial Day (1971) and Veterans Day (1954) as separate holidays.
“Now you know the rest of the story.”
During Monday’s ceremony, a video was shown of Army Staff Sgt. David Bellavia from last year’s ceremony, where he received the Congressional Medal of Honor for his efforts during the Iraq War. In that video, Bellavia forcefully talked about how many Americans probably do not know of the things their soldiers do or have done while in combat.
It was a presentation that struck the heart of Post 73 Service Officer Mark Kennedy.
“I wanted you to see that because that encapsulated everything. You could substitute the word ‘Iraq’ for ‘World War II’ or ‘Korea’ or ‘Vietnam,’ every war we’ve been involved in. Those are the people who went to fight it,” said Kennedy, a Vietnam War veteran who was injured twice. “And (Bellavia) alluded to how we’ll never know what this country lost, but I can tell you now, on this Veterans Day, there are people this country didn’t lose and that is why this day is a day to celebrate.
“We celebrate the veterans that survived everything they did despite the fact that they signed the same contract that man signed. I want you to know that they fought for the same that guy did and, by God’s grace, they are here with us today.”
Monday was also a day to honor the efforts of one of Post 73’s own with the annual naming of his Veteran of the Year. This year, that honor went to Ed Ward, among other things, was instrumental in helping Post 73 put a Vietnam War era ambulance back into running condition, while also taking over the finance officer duties.
“I’m not much on speaking like this, but I sure appreciate it. It’s special coming from fellow veterans,” Ward said in his acceptance speech.
In spite of the cancellation of the annual Veterans Day Parade due to weather, a ceremony was still held at the Woodmen Life building off Fourth Street in Murray. There, members of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6291/Herman Eddie Roberts Jr. Post, and other community members gathered to remember those who have fought for their country.
Among those speaking at the VFW ceremony were City of Murray Mayor Bob Rogers and Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes. Both expressed thanks to those who served, and said that were it not for the efforts of such men and women, the ability to gather and celebrate in such a way would not be possible.
“Today all across our country, people are gathering to honor our veterans,” Rogers said. “This is the fourth time today Judges Imes and I have had the opportunity to recognize our veterans at different ceremonies in our city. We do this to honor our service members and the sacrifices they have made, and the courage they have displayed. We are happy to say thank you for answering the call of duty. You have made our armed forces the most respected in the world.”
Imes echoed Rogers’ sentiments in his own remarks.
“I am always honored to be a part of these ceremonies, and I respect the community for continuing to recognize the vital role veterans play,” Imes said. “It is my hope that future generations of this country will understand and respect the job and the service that you have provided.”
David Wilson, commander of Post 6291, spoke on the small percentage of Americans that actually serve in the armed forces, and the even smaller number that actually see combat. He also mentioned that number continues to decline, but said that is not necessarily a bad thing if that means future generations may not have to know war.
“I joined in a peacetime Army, and eventually found myself in war, but the opportunity to serve my country was something that called to me,” Wilson said. “It is a little disappointing, on such an ugly day, that we didn’t get to have the festivities we had planned … but I find it fitting as I look around in this group. Because ultimately what we find is that there is an ever-shrinking group of citizen soldiers that support and defend our country.”
Wilson said that as of 2014, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs estimates that less than 8% of citizens participate in the military in any capacity. Wilson said that only 5.2% ever serve in a theater of war.
“I actually find that encouraging,” Wilson said. “Hopefully it is because, by preparing ourselves and our military for potential threats, we avoid a lot of issues. Hopefully, our children won’t have to have occasions like this to tell their own war stories.”
Wilson said that he and other members of the VFW went to visit local schools Monday and meet with students. He said he appreciated the enthusiasm teachers expressed in encouraging students to recognize the importance of veterans. Wilson said they also took the time to visit various nursing homes to visit veterans, as well as the spouses of veterans who had passed on.
Also speaking this year was Ken Wells, Navy PO 1st class AO1 retired, who spoke on the importance of veterans to reach out to those who are just leaving active duty and attempting to return to civilian life. He also spoke on the high rate of suicide among veterans, and encouraged fellow vets to take an active interest in the progress of the fellow brothers and sisters in the armed forces.
Wells talked about how he went from being a young man in west Tennessee, just south of the Calloway County border, to traveling the world in the Navy. He spoke about how he had seen a tremendous change in the armed forces over that time as well.
Wells spoke about his job as an aviation ordnanceman in the Navy, and how that particular skill set did not transition over well into civilian life.
“There were a lot of things that happened in the time period I served,” he said. “When I first went in, it was pretty much an all-guy Navy. It was also pretty much an all-white Navy. I was part of the first command that started women in on the air side, as well as one of the first commands that started seeing people of color in. It was really amazing to see how the service was starting to change.”
Wells said that the service today was likely different from the service that many of those sitting in the audience might remember. He said that despite that, older generations of veterans can still help those who are just returning to civilian life. Wells said his career ended up being 12.5 years active duty and 7.5 years as a drilling reservist before taking a three-year period off. That period, he said, is what he wanted to focus on for those in attendance.
“When I separated active duty, I found myself almost in this quagmire of not knowing what to do, not knowing how to make the adjustments to the civilian life,” Wells said. “I bounced jobs every four months, I was dissatisfied with the way people did things. I had high standards, and it was like the civilian world just wasn’t a fit for me. It was a tremendous struggle.
“I went into a bit of a depression, and it took me three years to crawl out of that.”
Wells said that transition period is hard for everyone, and that those leaving the armed forces could benefit from help and guidance from those who have already walked that path.
“I want you to look around, and when you see someone who is stepping off of active duty, be there for them,” he said. “Listen to them, sit in a room with them. You may not have to say a word to them; just be there. It is not easy making that transition. There is no call out here in western Tennessee or western Kentucky, for an individual that can put bombs together, and hang bomb racks, and take care of missile systems.”
Wells said that when he left his career in the military, he found himself in a dark place, and that many veterans find themselves in similar mindsets. He said that reaching out could be the thing that prevents veterans from becoming another of the 22 that take their own lives every day.
“There are 22 a day … 22 veterans a day on average take their lives, because they feel as though they are alone,” Wells said. “They don’t feel like people understand them, they don’t feel like they fit anymore. Brothers and sisters, as vets, we have to be there for them. When we see someone who is hurting and they are presenting any type of characteristics of self-harm, we need to be able to step in and let them know that we love them and are there for them.
“We must encourage them to take the next steps, we must be better at encouraging people to take the next steps.”
