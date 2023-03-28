Community engagement is key to good policing, Bierds says
Bierds

MURRAY – As Sam Bierds settles in to his new role as chief of the Murray Police Department, he says he wants to preserve what he sees as the department’s reputation for not simply policing the community, but also being an integral part of it.

After a recommendation from Mayor Bob Rogers, the Murray City Council voted last Thursday to appoint Bierds as the replacement for retired Chief Jeff Liles. Although Bierds has been in Murray for more than 30 years, he said he was born in Tacoma, Washington, and lived there the first 12 years of his life. After his stepfather, Vernon Miller, retired from the police department there, he wanted to move the family to this area.