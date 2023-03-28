Community engagement is key to good policing, Bierds says

MURRAY – As Sam Bierds settles in to his new role as chief of the Murray Police Department, he says he wants to preserve what he sees as the department’s reputation for not simply policing the community, but also being an integral part of it.
After a recommendation from Mayor Bob Rogers, the Murray City Council voted last Thursday to appoint Bierds as the replacement for retired Chief Jeff Liles. Although Bierds has been in Murray for more than 30 years, he said he was born in Tacoma, Washington, and lived there the first 12 years of his life. After his stepfather, Vernon Miller, retired from the police department there, he wanted to move the family to this area.
“He's from St. Louis, but his dad was from the Hico area of Calloway County, so he would spend his summers here with his cousins and he always wanted to move his family back and kind of get us out of the increased crime rate up there,” Bierds said.
Bierds said the family moved here in 1992 and he began sixth grade at Murray Middle School before going on to graduate from Murray High School in 1999. His mother, Pam Miller, was hired at Murray State University and worked there for years until she retired. Meanwhile, he said Vernon got back into law enforcement and worked for Murray State Police and the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office before he finally retired for good. Bierds said his mother and stepfather now live about half a mile down the road from him and his wife of nearly 19 years, Larisa, and their 4-year-old son, Holden.
Bierds said that despite his familiarity with the profession, he had no intention of going into law enforcement when he was growing up. That changed after he started college at Murray State.
“I always thought I would be a truck driver when I was a little kid because I (wanted) to drive a big truck,” Bierds said. “Then when I went into college, I was just undeclared for the first year trying to find what I wanted to do. I signed up for an intro to criminal justice class because it was something interesting and I was taking (a lot of intro classes). Then I kind of got bit by ‘the bug.’ My stepdad was with the sheriff's office at the time, so I went out and did a ride-along with him. Then I really got bit by the bug and started working for Racer Patrol, the student security (unit) in 2001, and I've been doing something law enforcement-related ever since.”
Bierds said topics like constitutional law, constitutional rights, search and seizure and investigative techniques were all concepts he could wrap his head around and just made sense to him. In particular, he remembers how the philosophy of his criminal law instructor, Joe Cheney, spoke to him.
“He was a prosecutor and former cop, and he said something that always stuck with me,” Bierds said. “He said, ‘You know, the bad guys don't play by the rules. The good guys play by the rules, and that's what separates us. The minute we decide that we no longer have to abide by those rules, we’re the bad guys.’ That stuck with me ever since and has gone with me throughout my entire career. We have a set of rules that we have to play by, and they're very clear. It’s our job to do that because we're the representatives of the government. We're the ones who are out here preserving peace and order; we just have to do it the right way every time.”
After Bierds graduated from Murray State in 2004, he went to work for Auburn University’s police department because Larisa – who now works for Animal Health and Wellness on KY 94 East – was going to veterinarian school there at the time. He worked for about six weeks before the university decided to shut down its police department and instead contract with the City of Auburn for its law enforcement needs.
After he and Larisa got married, Bierds said he applied to multiple police departments surrounding Auburn, and he was hired by the Valley Police Department about 20 minutes away. He worked there for about three years before he and Larisa moved back to Murray, and he started working for CCSO at that time. He has worked for MPD since 2010.
As he takes on the chief’s role, Bierds said he believes MPD is part of what he sees as a positive national trend: that of a new “community-oriented policing era.”
“I think we're really on the cusp of something that police historians will (one day) say is the start of a new era,” Bierds said. “The past three to five years obviously has not been good for this profession. As leaders in the profession, we’re really at a time where we can push policing into a new era, and part of that is equitable policing and policing the communities the way that communities want to be policed. Murray is not Mayfield, it's not Paducah, it’s not Lexington or Atlanta or any other city or town across America. Murray’s community standards need to be reflected in the police department just the way that … every community needs to determine how their police are going to interact with them.
“Part of that is equitable policing. Part of that is having officers that are embedded in the community, and that's one of the reasons I think this department's been so successful over the past few years – because our officers are part of this community. They coach Little League, they go to church here, they raise their kids here. Even if they don't live in town or in the county, they still come to this county to do business and to make connections. … We're not just coming in, doing our shift and then going home and having no connection to the community.”
Bierds said that while MPD officers still encounter subjects that resist arrest or try to fight with them, he thinks that overall, its officers are usually effective at de-escalating tense situations and avoiding physical force as much as possible.
“We’ll be releasing our annual report probably in about a week or so, and our use-of-force numbers are incredibly low for 2022, and they're consistently low year-after-year-after-year,” Bierds said. “That's a testament to the officers and their dedication to taking the time to try to talk somebody into going to jail. I'm a skinny fellow, and (when) I used to work for the county, I would be out in the middle of New Concord, and I will tell you, if somebody didn't want to go to jail and they were bigger than me, that would be a hard thing to convince them physically to do so. I have talked more people into the back seat of my car to take them to jail than I've ever fought.
“So you learn how to use those techniques to kind of get what needs to happen to affect a lawful arrest, and the officers here do the exact same thing. They're prepared for whatever situation comes to them because this is a dangerous job, but that's not a go-to. In policing today – whether it's right, wrong or otherwise – the general perception of the public seems to be that officers are too quick to use force. I don't want that here; that's not how we've done it here, and I want to make sure that we change that public perception starting locally, and then there's a good group of leaders across the state and the nation who feel the same as I do (who want to) try to get us into ‘community-oriented policing 2.0,’ or policing by consent.”
Bierds said he and the rest of the MPD see great potential for where the department can go from here.
“We have a solid foundation to build on, and I'm excited and the officers are excited to see where we go as we push further into the 21st century,” Bierds said. “The goal is the same goal that it's always been – it's just to keep Murray the safest place possible. Because this town is special; it's special to me, it’s special to the men and women here, and we want to continue to keep it a great place to live, work and play.”
