MURRAY — For most of Thursday, Murray State University students, faculty and staff, along with citizens of Murray and Calloway County were asked to give their opinions on a proposed layout of the area now known as Woods Park at the southeastern edge of the campus.
This area was formerly occupied by the Woods Hall dormitory that was demolished last year after the three-pronged building had fallen into disrepair. Along with removing a building no longer able to serve its purpose, university officials said this also presented an opportunity to add green space to a campus that is lacking in such areas.
So on Thursday, an artist rendering was displayed inside Waterfield Library of how Woods Park might appear. Nothing is final with the design.
“The idea is get input today from citizens, students, faculty and staff and to see exactly what they want,” said Terry Strieter, a retired longtime Murray State history professor who now co-chairs the City of Murray Beautification Committee. “I’m also on the Woods Park Committee here, but I’m only one person of many. I think the community as a whole – especially when you consider that the wife of our president (Karen Jackson) and wife of our mayor (Gayle Rogers) are on this committee as well – is very interested in keeping this a beautiful park area.
“I think there are a lot of good ideas (with the rendering) and I think some of those will actually happen. It has plans for fountains, memorials and more, even doggie bags, hammocks and benches.”
An area just for the placement of hammocks inside Woods seemed to be earning much approval Thursday. Hammocks have become quite prevalent on the campus in recent years as students seek a way to both enjoy the outdoors socially or while studying.
“I think that’s a home run,” Kelsey Hatley, a senior student from Franklin, Tennessee, of the hammock area. “Also, it looks like they’re including an amphitheater, and that can be a great opportunity. I know the area around Lovett (Auditorium) gets a little crowded for All-Campus Sing, so that might help that.”
Murray State English and philosophy professor Danielle Nielsen said she likes the idea of the university having more green space.
“It’s good to know what I’m going to come to work and see every day,” Nielsen said, expressing particular excitement at the prospect of additional trees being incorporated to the landscape at Woods. “New trees are a good thing. They’re good for the environment.”
Another professor, Diane Nititham, said she was happy to see the area where Thursday’s display was offered bustling with people who had come to see it and give their opinions. A suggestion box was offered.
“This is going to be a permanent thing, so the more people we can get to contribute ideas for this, the better it’s going to be for the community,” Nititham said.
Strieter said the design of Woods Park will be a gradual endeavor with the total package being put together in pieces. He said university funding will also be a factor in the process, meaning pieces will be added when funds are available.
The firm of Bacon Farmer Workman designed the rendering, which also incorporated some actual photographs of existing items on and off campus to indicate how these would appear. An example was a planned shelter building along 14th Street; to the side was an actual photo of a similar structure at the Arboretum at Murray State University.
The closed residence hall was named for Dr. Ralph Woods, whose tenure at Murray State president from 1945-68 is the longest ever for a president at the campus. The university’s Board of Regents chose to keep Woods’ name attached to the park that resulted from the demolition of the building.
