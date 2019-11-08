MURRAY — A community resource fair was held Thursday at Glendale Road Church of Christ to highlight the resources available in the community for workers being impacted by the closing of Briggs & Stratton in Murray.
The resource fair was part of the ongoing Together Community Campaign, which is a collaboration of the various nonprofit organizations in the community. Those include Need Line, Soup for the Soul, both Calloway and Murray Independent Family and Youth Resource Service Centers and many others. Donna Herndon with the Together campaign said that the Thursday fair was to highlight resources for the first shift of Briggs employees to be laid off.
“We started meeting immediately after the announcement was made, because we wanted to pool together so the Briggs employees would know that the community was behind them, together,” Herndon said. “We are thrilled that so many of the first shift that was laid off has already found jobs, that is the best news we could have.”
Herndon said that while many of the first shift to be let go from the plant have found new employment, there is still concern that not everyone will be able to find a new position right away. That is where the resource fair comes into play, she said.
“I am hopeful that others will also be finding jobs, but we don’t want anybody in this community to lose their house, lose their car — we want them to know that we have resources to support them,” Herndon said. “Need Line is a great place for people to start if they have financial needs, because Need Line really is kind of a central connection point for our nonprofits. As I understand it, most of the employees on the shift that were laid off last week are single people. So the needs will be different for those that have families.”
Herndon said that agencies like the FRYSCs in both school districts will be available to assist those families.
“There are a lot of things available,” Herndon said. “We just feel like knowledge and awareness are really critical.”
Herndon said the campaign anticipates hosting another fair in the future when the next wave of lay offs take place.
“We are going to see how this is received,” she said. “These fairs are open to any Briggs employee, those who are working as those who have been laid off. For those that are working as we speak, this isn’t a very practical option. So we will be planning to have another of these.”
There were close to 20 organizations at Glendale Thursday afternoon, and many volunteers ready to help those displaced employees. To make a donation to the campaign, visit The Murray Bank’s website or the Chamber of Murray website at mymurray.com.
