MURRAY — The latest statistics show that residents of Calloway County, Murray and the rest of Kentucky have improved when it comes to responding to the 2020 United States Census count.
Thursday statistics obtained at 2020census.gov show that Calloway County residents are responding at a 55.6% rate, which indicates a significant increase in participation since last week, when the county had only had 49.6% of its residents respond. The same is true with residents within the city limits of Murray, as 54.6% had responded as of Wednesday, the latest date recorded. Last week, Murray residents were hitting at a 46.5% rate.
Calloway has now gone ahead of Kentucky as a whole, while Murray is just behind the commonwealth’s clip of 54.9%, which is up from last week’s 49.8% rate. Both Calloway and Murray stay ahead of the national percentage,which has also gone up to 51.8%, after registering at 48.1% last week.
Last week, Calloway was sixth in the eight-county Purchase Area region of the commonwealth, but that has changed quite drastically. Calloway has jumped past both Marshall (53.6%) and Hickman (52.7%) counties into fourth, just .3 below third-place Carlisle County. McCracken County continues to show the way in the Purchase at 58.8% with Graves County second at 57%.
Statewide, Oldham County, a suburb of Louisville, continues to lead the way at 69.3%, while Owsley County in the far eastern portion of the commonwealth, continues as the lowest-reporting county in Kentucky at 14.8%, which is barely above neighboring Leslie County at 15%.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.