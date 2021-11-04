MURRAY – The Community Thanksgiving Dinner, in memory of Ricky Lamkin, will be offered Thursday, Nov. 25.
The dinner this year will only be offered through takeout and delivery. For takeout, pick up will be from 11 a.m. to noon at the Murray Banquet Center.
Coordinator Erika Mehta said the dinner began in 2005 by the Murray Ministerial Association and was hosted at the Senior Citizens Center. In 2010 the event was moved to the Murray Banquet Center when Ron Gladden offered for his staff to host the event and prepare the food. She also said that in 2011 the Ministerial Association disbanded and Rose Bogal-Allbritten took on the role of coordinator. Mehta took on the role of coordinator in 2016.
She stated that New Life Christian Bookstore provides boxes for transporting meals and Mark McLemore, director of the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens, created the delivery routes. He also donates take-out boxes and containers. The Knights of Columbus come from St. Leo Catholic Church to pull the turkeys the night before Thanksgiving.
If anyone needs their meals delivered, they can call 270-753-0274. Delivery is limited to five miles outside of the Murray city limits. The deadline to arrange for a delivered meal is Monday, Nov. 22.
To make a donation for the Community Thanksgiving meal, a check should be made payable to Soup for the Soul and include Community Thanksgiving in the memo line. The check can be sent to Soup for the Soul, P.O. Box 1001, Murray, KY 42071, or donate online at soup4thesoul.org.
“The Community Thanksgiving dinner is a truly collaborative event with a rich history and with many people from throughout Calloway County coming together to pull off this great undertaking,” Mehta said.
